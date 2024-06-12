Karangahape Road Opens Street For FREE Matariki Block Party!

Thursday 27 June 2024, 3pm onward

All over Karangahape Road

Tuhia te rā ki tō maramataka! Save the date!

Te Karanga a Hape, K’ Road’s popular Matariki celebration returns on Thursday 27 June, the eve of the 2024 public holiday. A special event road closure will be in place from Queen Street to Pitt Street – opening up the street for Tāmaki Makaurau’s biggest, free Matariki block party!

Supported by Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, Cross Street Music Festival and Link Alliance, the Karangahape Road Business Association is working with a crew of local creatives to curate a fulsome and fabulous evening of live puoro (music), ngā toi Māori (Māori arts and crafts), whakaaturanga tiriti (street performance), kakahu (fashion), kai (food and drink), mākete (markets), kuīni whakarākei (drag queens) and self-guided hikoi (walks).

This year’s event theme is Matariki Tiro Whakamua (Looking to the Future), which celebrates the staunchly progressive spirit of Karangahape Road, a thoroughfare of free-thinkers and a hotbed for innovation and new growth. We give thanks for the many cultures, communities and characters that make this place special, and together, we look forward to the promise of the year ahead!

In addition to the big street party, a dedicated Matariki Community Hub located at 312 Karangahape Road will be kau-designed by various artists and organisations who share a connection with our unique road. This pop-up space will be open four days a week from Sunday 23 June to Saturday 13 July.

The full programme of events, artists and activities will be published at: www.karangahaperoad.com/te-karanga-a-hape-2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

