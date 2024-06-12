The Hunt Is On To Find The Stars Of SPCA’s 2025 Calendars

Photo/Supplied

Ask any pet owner to see a photo of their beloved animal, and they’re bound to have an abundance on hand. Now, SPCA wants to see them!

The annual ‘Pets of the Year’ calendar competition is back, and SPCA is inviting cat and dog owners across the country to submit their best pet photos. The stars of these photos will feature in SPCA’s 2025 calendars.

It’s the opportunity every pet parent dreams of, but SPCA’s ‘Pets of the Year’ competition is also a vital source of funding for the animal welfare charity. Funds raised help support SPCA’s lifesaving work for animals in need, providing much-needed medication and surgery, covering the cost of care while vulnerable animals recover, and so much more.

SPCA CEO Todd Westwood is delighted to see the competition return for another year.

“Our core focus at SPCA is on abused, abandoned, and neglected animals, so nothing brings more joy than seeing the polar opposite of that with our ‘Pets of the Year’ competition,” he says.

“We get to see the most beloved animals in their homes where they are adored which is what we want for every cat and dog and companion animal in New Zealand.”

The 2024 competition sees smartphone provider OPPO return to sponsor the event, offering incredible prizes for winners including top of the range OPPO Reno Series smartphone.

To enter, Kiwi pet owners simply need to create a profile online and upload their favourite photo of their pet. There are two categories which reflect the two 2025 calendars which will be produced: cat and dog.

SPCA encourages pet owners to submit a photo that truly captures the essence of their pet. Whether that’s a sun-seeker, a water baby, a sock stealer, a couch potato, or a loveable grump, snaps that show others exactly who your pet is within one frame are often the ones which people love the most.

Profiles can be shared with friends and family for donations to be made. Those wishing to support SPCA can browse profiles on the website and make a donation on the profile of the animal they want to see on the calendar’s cover. The cat and dog with the most money raised will officially take the title, and the coveted spot of our calendar’s cover.

“‘Pets of the Year’ really puts the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’,” says Mr Westwood.

“It gives every cat and dog owner the chance to share their beautiful pet’s face for all to see. I can’t wait to see what amazing entries we get this year.”

Any cat or dog owner can submit their photo easily online at https://petsoftheyear.spca.nz/.

Entries are open until 10pm, Sunday 28 July, with winners to be announced the following week.

