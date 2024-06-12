Fruin Relishes Coaching Role With Samoa U19 Women

Samoa U19 Women celebrate making history at the ICC East-Asia Pacific qualifiers. Image - ICC

Former WHITE FERN and Auckland representative Shelley Fruin is pushing to make a difference in coaching women’s cricket.

In May, Fruin was an assistant coach for Samoa U19 Women at the ICC East-Asia Pacific qualifiers in Indonesia, where the side finished top of the table in the four-team tournament.

Winning five-from-six matches, Samoa earned themselves a place at the upcoming ICC Women's Under 19 World Cup (Malaysia, January 2025); the first World Cup qualification in the Pacific nation’s history.

Following a distinguished playing career spanning over 15 seasons, Fruin set her sights on coaching in the 2022/23 season.

Her coaching journey began at Papatoetoe Cricket Club in Auckland, coaching the women’s premier team for two seasons.

Fruin now holds the position of Female Cricket Coordinator at the club, planning and delivering several cricket programmes for wāhine.

Fruin’s role with Samoa U19 saw her supporting coach Helen Semau, sharing her knowledge and experience with both coaches and players.

The experience was a career highlight for the Auckland-based coach.

“It was really an honour to be a part of the Samoan culture, faith and family,” said Fruin.

“The girls were extremely impressive, showing a positive attitude and composure throughout all the matches.

“Winning the EAP qualifier tournament for the first time in Samoa’s history will go down as one of my favourite moments as a coach.”

In recent seasons, Fruin has spent much of her time learning and honing her skills.

She graduated from New Zealand Cricket’s Pathway to Performance programme following the 2022 season and joined the ‘100% ICC Future Leaders’ coaching group during the 2024 season.

According to Fruin, those learning opportunities have been key to her development as a coach.

“I have gained a lot from my time in the Pathway to Performance and ICC Future Leaders coaching programmes.

“Particularly from other coaches such as Master Educator, Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who taught me how to instil core beliefs in players, and ways to develop growth, knowledge and post-game reflections with the team.”

Fruin will keep busy over the coming months, being involved in NZC’s Performance Coaching Course and looking to continue working with the Samoan management, coaches and players in lead up to the World Cup.

“I'm very keen to help the Samoa team and coaching group harness the raw talent that got them to win this tournament.

“A group of the players are Auckland-based, so I look forward to continuing to work with those players and enable the team to approach the World Cup with confidence.”

Read more about Samoa’s victory at the EAP qualifiers here.

