Ka Whawhai Tonu Theme Song By Tiki Taane And Arli Liberman Released

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 9:48 am
Released today is the music video for “Hold On To The Dream”, the stirring theme song for powerful new feature film KA WHAWHAI TONU – STRUGGLE WITHOUT END, directed by Michael Jonathan (Tainui, Mātaatua, Te Arawa), and releasing in cinemas Matariki weekend.

After employing local music maestros Tiki Taane (Ngāti Maniapoto) and Arli Liberman (Israel/Aotearoa) as score composers, Jonathan presented the duo with a challenge; to close the film off with a piece of music that will emotionally, spiritually, and sonically lift the audience from the gravity of the historical kaupapa portrayed in the film. Tiki and Arli's response is "Hold On To The Dream".

Featuring ethereal vocal delivery from songbird Louis Baker (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tū), the heartfelt anthem beautifully seals the film's underlying message of hope, unity, composition, and liberation. “Hold on to the Dream” is a timely reminder to honour our origins and our responsibilities, to never lose sight of our dreams and to continue our ancestral legacy of fighting for eternal freedom.

“Hold on to the Dream” by Tiki Taane & Arli Liberman featuring Louis Baker, is available via all digital platforms from June 21st.

Set in Aotearoa New Zealand in 1864, KA WHAHWAI TONU tells the story of a pivotal battle in the first New Zealand land wars in the Waikato region. A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

KA WHAWHAI TONU – STRUGGLE WITHOUT END opens in cinemas June 27th.

