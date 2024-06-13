Juicy Fest 2025: 9 More Artists Added To Massive Line-up

Juicy Fest 2025 will be the biggest since its inception – nine more artists have just been added to the next line-up, bringing the total number of R&B and hip-hop icons and hitmakers touring New Zealand in January to 16.

Jeremih, Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Jay Sean, Twista, Baby Bash, Pleasure P, Bobby V and the Ying Yang Twins were officially confirmed to perform at Juicy Fest 2025 today, joining Ludacris, Akon, Keyshia Cole, Omarion, Fat Joe, Jacquees and SWV.

This is the biggest line-up Juicy Fest has seen since it started in 2023 and in 2025 the R18 R&B and hip-hop music festival welcomes Juicy Fest alumni back for the first time. Back by popular demand are Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend Bizzy Bone, hip-hop icon Twista and R&B singer Pleasure P, who performed at Juicy Fest’s debut event as part of Pretty Ricky.

Jeremih has been a major player in the R&B and hip-hop scene since the late 2000s, His debut single Birthday Sex was released in 2009, and since then he has been consistent in releasing hits. Some of his most popular songs include Love Don’t Change and Down on Me, Planez and Don’t Tell ‘Em.

We were first introduced to Bobby V as he was cruising along in a van with his Mista band mates singing Blackberry Molasses. When he broke out on his own, he cemented his place in R&B music as a solo act. His songs Slow Down, Tell Me, Anonymous together have hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone.

In the late 2000s Baby Bash was everywhere. Whether he was teaming up with Frankie J on Suga Suga, collaborating with T-Pain on Cyclone, releasing Baby, I’m Back with Akon or even joining forces with our own homegrown talent Savage on Wild Out, Baby Bash has many hits.

Juicy Fest is a one-day festival, scheduled for four shows across New Zealand in January 2025. The tour begins in Christchurch on January 8, and heads to Wellington on January 10, Auckland on January 11 and Tauranga on January 12, before the Australian leg of the tour gets underway.

The line-up has nearly doubled in size but promoters Glenn Meikle and Matthew Spratt say Juicy Fest remains on one day and remains on one stage.

“Set lengths for artists will differ for each depending on their contractual requirements and artist requests but each set will range from 20-minutes to 50-minutes and still allow enough time to perform their biggest hits,” Meikle says.

“This line-up is massive and we can’t wait to bring 16 international artists who are icons and hitmakers in their genre to one stage,” Spratt says.

“We’re confident the massive new line-up will cater to all R&B and hip-hop fans across Australia and New Zealand,” he says.

“This year’s line-up is packed with artists responsible for some of R&B and hip hop’s biggest hits of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s and we’re excited to see the crowd respond to the high energy of our artists,” Meikle says.

Juicy Fest 2025 will provide a sense of nostalgia for everyone who loves the R&B and hip-hop sounds of the 90s, 2000s and 2010s.

Despite the line-up expanding, tickets remain the same price. Tickets are still available for all shows but they are selling fast. Tickets are available at www.juicyfest.co

© Scoop Media

