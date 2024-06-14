Tickets Go On Sale Today For Toitū Te Reo - Expected To Go Fast

Tickets are on sale now – Don’t Miss Out!

People from around the nation will converge in Kahungunu ki Heretaunga to attend the Toitū Te Reo National Te Reo Symposium and Festival being hosted in Kahungunu at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, on 8-9 August 2024.

This is a huge celebration that will unite all New Zealanders in recognising and honouring our nation's first language. It is an opportunity for everyone to come together, learn, and embrace the cultural heritage that defines us. This is Kotahitanga at its best.

Toitū Te Reo, formerly known as Te Reo ki Tua! Māori Language Symposium, will showcase some of the nation’s most prolific language exponents, well-known personalities and language champions who will inspire and create the surge of energy and excitement to keep our reo alive.

A new component of this event is the Toitū Te Reo Festival that will run simultaneously throughout the 2-day event, and will include wānanga, a rangatahi poetry slam, food stalls, information stalls, a kohanga reo space, a parent’s retreat, art trail, live demos, retail and street concerts.

“Ngāti Kahungunu is looking forward to welcoming thousands of reo Māori champions into our Hastings CBD for Toitū Te Reo. A kaupapa of this kind will be a first for Aotearoa and will demonstrate how Te Reo Māori is thriving in many of our communities. It will be a celebration of language and culture” – Bayden Barber, Chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Toitū Te Reo is being organised and managed by Kauwaka, a Hawke’s Bay based language and cultural revitalisation provider of services. Kauwaka Director and former Te Reo & Tikanga Director for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Dr. Jeremy Tātere McLeod, has been working with his event managing team to ensure this event is nothing less than astounding.

Nau mai, haere atu tēnei karanga ki te iti, ki te nui, kia tūtira mai ngā iwi ki te whakaatu ki te ao, he reo ora tō tātau reo, he reo e mānawatia ana e ōna iwi huhua, kia toitū ai tēnei reo, haere nei te wā.

Toitū Te Reo is an invitation for Aotearoa to showcase to the world that te reo Māori is a vibrant, living language, cherished by all, ensuring its preservation for generations to come.

© Scoop Media

