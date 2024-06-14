Joe Stenberg From Te Mata Estate Wins Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist Of The Year

Jess Sunderland-Wells - Joe Stenberg - Heath Miller- Photo/Supplied

Congratulations to Joe Stenberg from Te Mata Estate who took out the coveted title of Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year 2024 after a tough competition at Paritua Vineyards in Bridge Pa.

Congratulations also to Heath Miller from Pask who came second and Jess Sunderland-Wells from Indevin who came third.

The other contestants - Thalia Osborne from Ash Ridge Winery and Jayden Tamanui from Indevin, also did themselves proud winning various sections.

The young viticulturists were tested on a wide range of topics and skills including pruning, irrigation, trellising, machinery, pests and diseases, budgeting, and undertaking an interview.

At lunchtime, they went head to head in the BioStart Hortisports race completing a mix of viticultural and fun tasks. This was followed by a BBQ lunch provided Fruitfed Supplies.

The contestants finally delivered a speech that evening at the Awards Dinner at Mission Estate Winery before the winners were announced.

Joe will now go through to the National Final to compete against winners from other regions around the country. These competitions take place in Wairarapa, Marlborough, North Canterbury and Central Otago. The National Final will be held at Escarpment Vineyards in Martinborough on Wednesday 28 August. The 2024 Young Viticulturist of the Year will be announced at Altogether Unique 2024 in Wellington on 29 August.

There were some great prizes won across the board including a Fruitfed Supplies Field Trip and $1,000 for Joe. Heath won $750 cash and an NZSVO Educational Trip, as well as the Ecotrellis trellising prize. Jess won $500 cash along with other section prizes including the BioStart Hortisports. Jayden kept the audience entertained and engaged and therefore won the speech prize and the Ormond Professional Reputation Award went to Thalia, whose positive, determined attitude throughout the day, impressed all the judges.

Joe is now in with the chance of winning even greater prizes at the National Final. The 2024 Young Viticulturist of the Year will take home an amazing prize package including a brand new Ford Ranger for a year, a $6,000 Ecotrellis Travel Grant and a Leadership Week. A BioStart Hortisports winner will also be announced along with other cash prizes.

The Young Viticultturist of the Year competition is made possible thanks to the following generous sponsors: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Ford, Fruitfed Supplies, Agritrade, Clemens, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fendt, Indevin, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Waterforce, NZSVO, New Zealand Winegrowers and Winejobsonline.

