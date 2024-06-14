Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Applications Open For NZSA Peter & Dianne Beatson Fellowship 2024

Friday, 14 June 2024, 7:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Society of Authors

A $10,000 Opportunity for Writers

Calling for applications from writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama with a literary track record, who are currently working on a new project.

The Peter and Dianne Beatson Fellowship is awarded each year to a mid-career or senior writer to work on a project that shows a high level of literary merit and national significance and is donated by Peter Beatson. We thank Peter for his continuing and generous support of New Zealand writers.

In 2023 the fellowship was awarded to Laurence Fearnley, who used the funding to work on her novel with the working title The Palette Club (A tender violence).

Laurence says that "The NZSA Peter and Dianne Beatson Fellowship gave me the encouragement I needed to try something completely new and explore historical fiction. As a result I have almost completed a novel based on the life of Canterbury watercolorist, Margaret Stoddart. The associated funding has enabled me to undertake primary research beyond my home-town, view Stoddart’s paintings and visit locations where she worked. It’s been so wonderful to follow a different path, pursue unfamiliar territory and experiment with form.

Other previous recipients include: Tim Jones, Siobhan Harvey, Whiti Hereaka, Emma Neale, Michael Harlow, Tina Makereti, Jillian Sullivan, Sue Wootton, and Frankie McMillan.

Deadline for applications:

Tuesday 20 August 2024

To apply for the fellowship you need to be a member of the NZ Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc). Membership is open to all developing and established writers. NZSA provides: literary sector news and opportunities, a mentorship programme, manuscript assessment, manuscript services, contract advice, advocacy and representation for writers, information on the publishing industry, grants and other opportunities, along with affiliation to international PEN.

To find out more and to access application forms

