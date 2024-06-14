NZ’s Top Comedians Head To Northland For A Weekend Of Laughs

Laughs On Tour

Whangārei, Friday 12 July

Kerikeri, Saturday 13 July

Heading to Northland this July, Laughs on Tour presents some of the funniest comedians in Aotearoa right now at the best two-hour comedy showcase around. This time Whangārei and Kerikeri both get in on the action for two nights of uproarious laughter, with Friday Laughs on 12 July at ONEONESIX in Whangārei and Saturday Laughs on 13 July at Turner Centre in Kerikeri.

The all star line-up heading to Whangārei and Kerikeri includes Have You Been Paying Attention?, Dancing with the Stars and 7 Days star Eli Matthewson. 2021 winner of the prestigious Fred Award, he’s also been nominated for the Billy T Award twice and made his Edinburgh Fringe debut last year to five-star reviews. Alongside him is What We Do in the Shadows star and 7 Days regular, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer. With a career spanning more than 20 years, his unique brand of self-deprecating observational and deadpan comedy has seen him win the Billy T Award, appear in Wellington Paranormal, and perform everywhere from American to Singapore and the Middle East.

Joining from Wellington is writer, improviser and comedian Lesa Macleod-Whiting. After starting her stand-up career in 2020 she went on the same year to become a finalist at the Wellington Raw Comedy Quest and win Best Newcomer at the Wellington Comedy Awards. Wellington’s favourite comedian, MC and comedy producer Jerome Chandrahasen also heads North. A regular performer at the NZ Comedy Fest, where he recently performed at the Comedy Gala and hosted The Comedy Mixtape, he also regularly performs around the country, and has taken his shows to the Edinburgh Fringe, NZ Fringe, and even a nice little pub in Kāpiti.

Rounding out the line-up is local comedy talent Kipling DC (Ngāpuhi) hailing from the mighty Whangārei. Known for his fast-paced humorous action and killer twists, he won Best Joke at the 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards, and considers himself the fourth best comedian to come out of Whangārei Boys High School after Billy T James, and two other guys.

