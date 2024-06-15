Sounds Series 2025 Line-Up Announced

SOUNDS SERIES is proud to announce its best line-up yet, with Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD), Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Jon Stevens, Diesel, and Ardijah all confirmed to perform next summer at Auckland Sounds (27 Feb), Selwyn Sounds (1 March) and Hutt Sounds (2 March) in 2025.

These artists dominated the charts in the ‘80s – racking up a staggering 23 NZ Top 20 hits between them, eight more than this year’s lineup which was headlined by The Human League.

Concert-goers should register now at soundsseries.co.nz for access to 48-hour EarlyBird presale tickets from 8am Tuesday 18th June, and general sale tickets from 8am Thursday 20th June.

Access all information for Sounds Series 2025 at soundsseries.co.nz.

Says Andy McCluskey from Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), “Finally!!! After nearly 40 years, we are so excited to be able to say that we are going to play live again in New Zealand. We cannot wait! As it’s been such a long time we will be playing every single one of our hits”.

OMD have sold over 40 millions albums. Fans, get ready to dance away to their classic hits like If You Leave, Enola Gay, (Forever) Live and Die, Electricity, Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans), We Love You and many more.

Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey will finally perform in New Zealand all the Thompson Twins hits we love to sing along to: Hold Me Now, Doctor Doctor, King For A Day, Love On Your Side, Lay Your Hands On Me, and many more. It has been a long 39 year wait since Thompson Twins’ unforgettable Western Springs Stadium concert in 1986.

Says Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey: “After nearly four decades (!) I’m so very happy to be playing the Thompson Twins’ hits again in Aotearoa New Zealand, the place which has become my home. So we’re all looking forward to three great nights with an amazing group of artists. See you there!”

Jon Stevens fans, get ready to enjoy hearing INXS gems like Need you Tonight, New Sensation, Never Tear Us Apart, Devil Inside and many more, as well as Noiseworks smash hits like Take me Back, Touch, No Lies and Hot Chilli Woman. Hutt Sounds at Brewtown in Upper Hutt will be a very special tour finale for Australian-based Stevens, who grew up in Upper Hutt and went to high school there.

Australian rocker Diesel holds a special place in the hearts of New Zealand fans, thanks to his string of hits here, including Tip Of My Tongue, Come To Me, and Don’t Need Love.

South Auckland legends Ardijah - creators of their own infectious genre Polyfonk – complete the Sounds Series line-up. We look forward to Ryan and Betty-Anne Monga and band wooing our festival crowds with superb songs like Watching U, Time Makes A Wine, Give Me Your Number, Do To You and more!

SOUNDS SERIES 2025 DATES AND VENUES

AUCKLAND SOUNDS, Thursday 27 February 2025, Eventfinda Stadium (formerly North Shore Events Centre), from 5pm.

SELWYN SOUNDS, Saturday 1 March 2025, Lincoln Domain, Selwyn, Christchurch, from 10am.

HUTT SOUNDS, Sunday 2 March 2025, Brewtown, Upper Hutt, Wellington from 1.30pm.

Sounds Series 2025 is proudly presented by promoters 3CG and Plus1, and media partner The Breeze.

Each festival offers an array of full bar facilities and food vendors offering a world of delicacies. VIP options are available for each event.

