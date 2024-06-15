Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Aho Shorts Pitch And Film Funding Announced For 2024

Saturday, 15 June 2024, 4:33 am
Press Release: Nga Aho Whakaari

Ngā Aho Whakaari proudly announces its biggest Shorts season yet!

This year's Aho Shorts will see the organisation supporting five exceptional films, set to premiere at the prestigious Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival (RIFF) from November 15th to 17th, 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the organisations ongoing commitment to nurturing and promoting Māori talent within the film industry.

“Ko tātou tēnei e whai nei ki te whakamana, ki te whakatika, ki te whakanuia hoki i te ao kiriata,” said Lanita Ririnui, Raukura at Ngā Aho Whakaari (NAW) & EP Aho Shorts.

"We are thrilled to see the incredible creativity in our Māori filmmaking community. The applicants & their commitment to Māori in Screen is a positive reflection of the legacy and our dedicated connections.”

The selection process, overseen by a panel of alumni & esteemed industry professionals, noted themes of resilience, identity, and the ever-evolving Māori worldview in submissions. From contemporary narratives to nostalgic reflections, each chosen project promises to captivate audiences with its unique perspective and artistic vision.

"Through our collaborative efforts with Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga, Te Māngai Pāho, and Irirangi Te Motu, we aim to empower our filmmakers and bring their stories to life on the world stage,” she concludes. 

With matchfit development sessions scheduled as part of support from Ngā Aho Whakaari, winners join an alumni of Māori success in film. The organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to providing ongoing support and guidance to ensure the success of every project.

Ngā Aho Whakaari is also excited to announce Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa (RNZ) and Whakaata Māori as broadcast platform partners.

The team looks forward to supporting dedicated talent and welcoming everyone into the Aho Shorts legacy of elevating Māori storytelling on the big screen.

Aho Pitch Winners 2024

As part of the unwavering commitment to fostering our people, Ngā Aho Whakaari is excited to announce six winners of a new ‘Aho Pitch’ development fund

”Aho Shorts began 13 years ago with pitching sessions held in front of everyone at our annual hui,” says EP Lanita Ririnui. “As Māori, it harks back to our traditional oratory strength and sharing kōrero. We want to maintain that.”

Aho pitch was open to applicants around Aotearoa to deliver a three minute video pitch for the chance to be awarded $2500 in development for a short film or content idea.

“We are particularly excited by our rangatahi, the social media generation, who have a good grasp of delivery in that timeframe,” said Ririnui. “They came to our wānanga and took advantage of one on one hui for feedback, so it was great to see the benefits of that shine through to the final selections.”

Aho Shorts also ran an open pitch session earlier this year at Māorilands Indigenous Film Festival in Otaki, won by Te Awarangi Puna. The programme was also delighted to be supported by First Nations Canadian Producer Steve Sxwithul’txw, who added a $500 development koha to Ngāwari Tamanui-Fransen for his pitch on the day.

Due to the exceptional talent & pitches, Aho Shorts increased its support from four to six recipients of $2500 each.

Website Links:  
https://www.ngaahowhakaari.org/events/aho-shorts-winners-announced
https://www.ngaahowhakaari.org/events/aho-pitch-2024-winners

