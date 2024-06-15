NZ Barok Presents Midwinter Christmas Concert By Candlelight

Concert Details:

Saturday 6th July 2024, 7.30pm

Venue: St. Luke's Church, 130 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland

Ticket Information:

Tickets can be bought through iTICKET

$65 Earlybird available until midnight Sunday 23rd June 2024

$85 Full price

$20 Student

Programme:

Join us for an enchanting evening filled with the warmth of festive cheer at St. Luke’s Church. Immerse yourself in the glow of candlelight as NZ Barok presents a joyful Christmas baroque concert. Relax in the beauty of Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, be serenaded by the angelic voices of soprano Rowena Simpson and tenor Jack Timings performing highlights from Handel’s Messiah, and indulge in a supper featuring Christmas treats, mulled wine, and scrumptious mince tarts. This night is not only a celebration of music but also an opportunity for you to support NZ Barok by purchasing a ticket for this fundraising event – an experience not to be missed!

Corelli, Concerto Grosso Op 6 nr. 8 (The Christmas Concerto)

Highlights from G F Handel’s Messiah HWV 56:

Overture

Comfort ye my people

Every valley shall be exalted

Pifa (Pastoral Symphony)

But who may abide the day of his coming

I know that my redeemer liveth

Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion.

J S Bach, Air from Orchestral Suite no. 3 in D Major BWV 1068

Medieval Christmas Carols

NZ Barok, a collective of baroque specialists from across New Zealand, will transport you to the 18th century with their authentic instruments and period playing styles. Renowned for their committed, passionate, and cohesive playing, NZ Barok has received acclaim for their performances as a "sound-fest 'par excellence” They have been praised for their authenticity, class, and spirit.

NZ Barok thanks Dame Jenny Gibbs, Auckland Council Creative Communities NZ and Friends of NZ Barok for their support.

About NZ Barok:

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024 NZ Barok stands out as an innovative ensemble, infusing vitality into both beloved classics and hidden gems of the Baroque and Classical epochs. Embodying a strong affiliation with the Dutch-Belgian school of historical performance, it proudly holds the distinction of being New Zealand’s premier and longest-standing original instrument orchestra. Founded in 2004 by Helen Brinkman and Graham McPhail, with the later addition of artistic-co-director Miranda Hutton in 2010, NZ Barok has been at the forefront of defining the baroque performance landscape in Aotearoa New Zealand.

At its core, NZ Barok assembles the finest baroque string specialists in New Zealand, offering audiences a distinctive encounter with 18th-century string music. Through the utilisation of period-appropriate instruments and expressive techniques of that era, the orchestra breathes new life into early music, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the authentic essence of the music's original sounds.

NZ Barok has forged collaborative bonds with leading figures in New Zealand and the international early music scene. Noteworthy partnerships include luminaries such as Sigiswald Kuijken, Ryo Terakado, Andreas Scholl, Erin Helyard, Rachael Beesley, Anneke Scott, Daniel Yeadon, and Lucinda Moon. Through these collaborations, NZ Barok has not only enriched its own artistic tapestry but has also contributed significantly to the global landscape of early music interpretation and performance.

© Scoop Media

