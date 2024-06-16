Fiji Impress With Dominant Display At The OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024

Fiji gave their fans plenty to cheer about following a dominant victory over Papua New Guinea in their opening Group B match at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup in Suva.

A loud and partisan home crowd were on hand to witness Rob Sherman’s side make the ideal start to their campaign and give their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals a significant boost.

Less than two minutes were on the clock when the deadlock was broken. The pacey Nabil Begg driving at the heart of the Papua New Guinea defence before lashing his effort high into the net, beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Ronald Warisan.

Tommy Semmy was working hard up front for Warren Moon’s side, but they struggled for much of the opening 45 minutes to truly test Isikeli Sevanaia in the Fiji goal.

Tevita Waranaivalu was just one of many threats for the co-hosts and the powerful midfielder almost doubled the lead in the 20th minute – firing just over the ball from the edge of the area having pounced on a loose ball.

Seven minutes later, Thomas Dunn thought he had grabbed Fiji’s second but his close-range effort following a rebound was ruled out for offside.

Defender Scott Wara then went close twice in quick succession – both headers from Waranaivalu corners – but he was denied first by a goal line clearance and then an acrobatic save from Warisan.

The second finally arrived not long before half-time and it was Begg again who caused trouble. The winger’s pace was too much to handle for the Papua New Guinea defence and when his cross from the left was deflected, Dunn reacted quickest to nod in from six yards out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dunn added a second just 7 minutes into the second half, converting from close range as Papua New Guinea failed to pick him up following a low cross.

A second goal of the half followed only moments later, Setareki Hughes’ effort from the edge of the box taking an unfortunate deflection of Alwin Komolong and wrong-footing keeper Warisan.

The goals continued to come as Fiji put their foot down and it was no surprise to see Roy Krishna getting in on the act, finishing confidently following a through ball by Mosese Nabose.

Komolong almost atoned for his error in the 74th minute, rising well to meet a corner but glancing his header just over.

In the final moments of the game, Papua New Guinea, determined to spoil Fiji’s clean sheet, capitalised on their chances. A beautiful through ball from Papua New Guinea's Lee-Navu Faunt to Tommy Semmy found its mark, with Semmy slotting the ball low into the bottom right corner of the goal.

The match concluded with a final score of 5-1 in favour of co-hosts Fiji.

Papua New Guinea: 1 (Tommy SEMMY 88)

Fiji: 5 (Nabil BEGG 2’, Thomas DUNN 43’, 52, Own Goal 55, Roy KRISHNA 64)

HT: 0-2

© Scoop Media

