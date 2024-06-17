Art Exhibition Reimagines Marine Management

The findings of the Sustainable Seas research project, Tangaroa Ararau, will be presented at the Uhi Tai Exhibition this week in Wellington (Image Credit: Naomi Aporo-Manihera)

Combining policy research with contemporary Māori art, a landmark exhibition for the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge project, Tangaroa Ararau, will take place in Wellington this week, aiming to transform marine governance in Aotearoa.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Māori knowledge transfer methods, the three-day Uhi Tai exhibition will showcase Tangaroa Ararau’s research findings through a diverse array of toi Māori (Māori art) and encourages attendees to envision a tikanga-led, oceans-centric marine governance system.

"Since the beginning of time, our tīpuna have passed down stories and wisdom through the arts, weaving knowledge from one generation to the next," says lead researcher Beth Tupara-Katene.

"In sharing our research, we wanted to honour these traditional methods of knowledge transfer with Uhi Tai - a toi Māori expression of our findings.”

The exhibition features both traditional and contemporary works from Tai Kerekere, Rina Kerekere, Erena Koopu, Hiwirori Maynard, Toni Sadlier, Nick Tupara, and Tāmihana Katene, across a variety of mixed media installations including video, audio, painting, sculpture, waiata, weaving, carving, taonga pūoro, tā moko, and print media.

The exhibition also features the premiere of a short film, directed by Madison Henry-Ryan of Māui Studios, a three-part internationally published podcast series including an episode with Melanie Nelson’s ‘Weaving our Worlds’, and a debut by the R&B/Soul trio, Tuari Brothers, of their unreleased song ‘Tangaroa Ararau’, specifically composed for the project.

Erena Koopu completing her piece for the Uhi Tai Exhibition this week in Wellington (Photo/Supplied)

Delivered by Awatea Consulting and Whāia Legal, in partnership with Te Ohu Kaimoana, the research findings explore the myriad relationships within Aotearoa New Zealand’s oceans to reimagine a tikanga-led marine governance system.

“Through our research, we want all of Aotearoa to reimagine how we view marine governance and management,” says Tupara-Katene.

“Tangaroa Ararau, or Tangaroa of the many paths, acknowledges these many braided threads, views, and journeys that have led to this moment in time.”

The free exhibition will run from 19-21 June and is open daily from 8 am - 4 pm.

About Uhi Tai Exhibition

Uhi Tai is a three-day toi Māori exhibition that disseminates the findings of the Tangaroa Ararau project to reimagine a marine governance regime with the ocean at the heart of decision-making. Drawing inspiration from Māori ways of transferring knowledge, the exhibition presents a dynamic mix of media forms—including video, audio, painting, sculpture, waiata, weaving, carving, taonga pūoro, tā moko, and print media.

Event details

Dates: 19 - 21 June 2024 (8 am - 4 pm daily)

Venue: Wharewaka Function Centre, Wellington Waterfront

Featured Works

Art Exhibits: Curated by Tai and Rina Kerekere of KE Design, the exhibition brings together the works of six Māori artists from across Aotearoa to share their whakaaro and artistic interpretation of an ocean-centric model with Tangaroa at the heart. Featured artists include Tai Kerekere, Rina Kerekere, Erena Koopu, Hiwirori Maynard, Toni Sadlier, Nick Tupara, and Tāmihana Katene who will be presenting a variety of mixed media works including, paint, sculpture, carving, weaving, and digital media.

Film: Tangaroa Ararau is a short film documentary that cinematically shares the journey and impact of the Tangaroa Ararau project, filmed and directed by Madison Henry-Ryan of Māui Studios.

Waiata: At the evening function of the exhibition, R&B/Soul trio, the Tuari Brothers, will perform live an exclusive debut of a waiata specially composed for this kaupapa, as well as songs from their debut album ‘Rongo’.

Tāmoko: Live tā moko demonstrations performed by Nick Tupara and Hiwiori Maynard, demonstrating an illustrative connection between pūrākau of the kaitiaki of the moana and contemporary toi Māori.

Taonga pūoro: An immersive wānanga that explores the traditional art of taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments) and their connection to pūrākau and storytelling.

Podcast: A three-part internationally published podcast series featuring interviews with lead researcher, Beth Tupara-Katene. Featured channels include ‘Weaving our Worlds’ with Melanie Nelson, ‘Indigenous Earth Community’ with Frank Oscar Weaver, and ‘Te Au o te Moana’ with Astley Nathan.

About Tangaroa Ararau

Tangaroa Ararau is a research project of the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge delivered by Awatea Consulting and Whaia Legal (in partnership with Te Ohu Kaimoana) that explores the myriad relationships within Aotearoa New Zealand’s oceans economy and reimagines a governance system that places Tangaroa at its heart. Built upon a foundation of tikanga Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, it aims to reshape our approach to the oceans, in a uniquely Aotearoa way.

