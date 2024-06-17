Waikato Homecoming Premiere Tonight For Epic Historical Action Film Ka Whawhai Tonu

KA WHAWHAI TONU will have its Aotearoa New Zealand premiere tonight Monday 17th June in Hamilton, Waikato – it will be the largest premiere screening to be held in the region with over 1200 guests attending the homecoming screening, a vibrant celebration for the region in which the film was both shot and set.

KA WHAWHAI TONU is an epic action film steeped in Aotearoa New Zealand history, directed by Michael Jonathan (Tainui, Mātaatua, Te Arawa). Set in 1864, KA WHAHWAI TONU tells the story of the pivotal battle of O-Rākau in the first New Zealand land wars in the Waikato region. A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape.

Attending the premiere will be KA WHAWHAI TONU cast members including Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto), Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao), Miriama Smith (Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa) and standout newcomers Paku Fernandez (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas (Tūhoe). Further notable guests include the descendants from the battle of O-Rākau.

Temuera Morrison comments, “KA WHAWHAI TONU will be a taonga for our country and future generations and what better place than Kirikiriroa to launch this amazing film and later to celebrate the Māori New Year of Matariki. Get ready world.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

KA WHAWHAI TONU producer Piripi Curtis comments “I am truly honoured to premiere this film in Kirikiriroa, within the Waikato. The setting of our film at the siege of O-Rākau is the last battle in the Waikato campaign and is deeply intertwined with this rohe.”

KA WHAWHAI TONU will be released in cinemas nationwide this Matariki weekend, commencing Thursday 27 June.

© Scoop Media

