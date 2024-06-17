Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Guide Shines Light On Matariki Events In Marlborough

Monday, 17 June 2024, 10:15 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A new event programme showcasing the celebration of Matariki in Marlborough is about to hit the shelves.

Council’s Project Lead for Arts, Culture and Heritage Nicola Neilson said Council decided to produce the new guide due to the growing number of Matariki events here.

“It is wonderful to see Marlborough embracing Matariki with more events every year. They provide a special chance to come together as a community to learn, reflect on and celebrate the Māori New Year, and immerse oneself in te ao Māori,” Mrs Neilson said.

Events this year range from traditional dawn ceremonies to night light shows.

“The events all celebrate the three major principles of Matariki: remembrance - honouring those who have died since the last rising of Matariki; the present - gathering together with family and friends; and the future - looking forward to the promise of a new year,” she said.

Rangitāne o Wairau Co-Chairperson Janis de Thierry said: “Rangitāne o Wairau is pleased to partner with Council thanks to its Mānawatia te Kahui o Matariki Fund.  The Fund has enabled Rangitāne to expand our community Matariki event, strengthening connections between the community and tangata whenua, and providing opportunities to learn more about the significance of Matariki - an indigenous public holiday that is unique to Aotearoa.  We invite the community to share and celebrate this day alongside us, reflecting on the past, present and future.”

Nine applicants were successful in receiving support from Council’s Mānawatia te Kahui o Matariki/Marlborough Matariki Event Fund.

The fund was established in 2023 and celebrates and supports the regeneration of mātauranga associated with Te Kāhui o Matariki. The contestable fund aims to support the community in hosting events that recognise not only Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki, the public holiday, but also the wider kaupapa and principles of Matariki.

Matariki is the star cluster also known as Pleiades. It’s part of a larger constellation called Taurus and is one of the earliest recorded groups of stars in human history, with a record that dates back some 17,000 years. For Māori, the rising of Matariki signals te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year. In 2022 Matariki became an official public holiday in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The guide will be available from Marlborough District Libraries, the Marlborough Art Gallery and Council’s Customer Service Centres, and online at www.marlborough.govt.nz and www.follow-me.co.nz

