Kāpiti Food Fair 2024 Calling For Vibrant Food & Beverage Vendors

Photo/Credit- Bianca-Rae Photography

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, June 17th, 2024: Kāpiti Food Fair is an annual foodie festival held on the Kāpiti Coast, showcasing a wide array of food and beverage offerings from vendors from all around the motu including many from Kāpiti Coast. The Fair serves as a vibrant platform for New Zealand food producers and artisans to display their products, ranging from gourmet foods and beverages to unique local delicacies.

Vendor registration has been open since mid-April with sites limited to 250. Most sites were snapped up quickly with less than 50 sites now available with the Fair promising to be better than ever, featuring a diverse range of food and beverage vendors.

Key Highlights for Vendors:

Exposure to a large audience – Gain visibility among thousands of visitors, including food lovers, families, and visitors to the Kāpiti Coast.

Networking opportunities – Connect with food entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and potential customers.

Marketing & promotion – Benefit from an extensive marketing campaign, including social media promotion, print advertising, and local media coverage.

Diverse audience – Reach a wide demographic with good brand recall enhancing your customer base.

Co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair, Helene Judge says, “We are thrilled our vendor launch triggered many bookings from repeat and new vendors meaning we only have less than 50 sites left. We know the Fair is a fantastic platform for vendors to showcase their unique offerings and contribute to the vibrant food culture in Kāpiti. We encourage all interested vendors to secure their spot if they wish to be at the 2024 Fair, as spaces are limited and in high demand.”

Interested vendors can register online through the Kāpiti Food Fair website. All bookings are curated to maximise variety for visitors with the aim of 60% of vendors offering packaged goods and 40% being ready to eat deliciousness for consumption on the day of the Fair.

Join us at the Kāpiti Food Fair 2024 for a gastronomic adventure and a celebration of culinary creativity! Any foodie will not be disappointed with a wide variety of food and beverage products available for tasting and purchase, making it an ideal outing for families and food enthusiasts alike.

https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/vendors/vendor-registration

**Event Details**: Saturday 30th November 2024

Mazengarb Reserve Paraparaumu, Kāpiti Coast

10:00am to 5:00pm OUTDOORS RAIN or SHINE

Jeanine van Kradenburg, Co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair continues, “we are an event that showcases Aotearoa’s vibrant culinary scene, attracting food enthusiasts from across New Zealand. With last year's event drawing over 10,000 visitors, this year's Fair is set to provide the same great exposure and opportunities for vendors.”

She goes on to say, “as a premier destination for foodies, our festival offers an experience for visitors to savor throughout the day. With over 220 vendors, including a sprawling off-licence Liquor Zone, the lively Tuatara Bar & Stage, the dynamic Kāpiti Kitchen Stage, a complimentary Kid’s Zone, and the vibrant ZEAL Zone featuring talented buskers and captivating circus performers, there's something to delight every palate and entertain every visitor.”

Key Features of the Kāpiti Food Fair:

1. Diverse Food & Beverage Stalls: The Fair features numerous stalls offering a variety of cuisines and food and beverage products, including local specialties, international foods, and innovative culinary creations.

2. Entertainment & Activities: In addition to food stalls, the event includes live entertainment such as music performances, cooking demonstrations, competitions and interactive activities for visitors of all ages.

3. Local & Artisan Products: The focus is on showcasing New Zealand's local produce and artisan goods. This includes everything from handmade chocolates and cheeses to locally brewed craft beers and wines.

4. Family-Friendly Atmosphere: The Fair is designed to be a family-friendly event with activities and offerings that cater to both adults and children of all ages, making it a popular outing for extended whānau.

5. Community Engagement: It provides a significant opportunity for community engagement, supports local businesses and entrepreneurs, and helps boost the local economy and foster a sense of community pride.

6. Sustainability Efforts: There is an emphasis on sustainability, with many vendors and the event itself focusing on eco-friendly practices, such as eliminating waste from landfill and sustainable food sources.

