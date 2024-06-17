New Documentary Shorts Series: Turning The Tide

Turning The Tide is a six-part documentary shorts series highlighting the issues affecting our coastal marine environment and explaining how scientists, Māori and other partners are working together to devise sustainable solutions. The series will be launched on RNZ platforms on Monday 24 June.

RNZ Commissioning Manager Tim Burnell says that the ocean is both a beloved and essential part of Aotearoa, and Turning The Tide gives an easy-to-understand insight into the current state of our moana and what’s being done to support the future health of our marine environments.

“Tauihu Media have done a wonderful job of bringing together a broad range of experts and by combining their knowledge with stunning visuals they help make the information easy to take in. We’re so pleased to be able to host this beautiful series across RNZ digital platforms.”

Director Magnolia Lowe says that science and evidence-based storytelling are powerful tools for documentary making.

“We’ve made this series as part of the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge and the purpose is to help people understand where things are at now with our seas and showcase the work being done around the motu to restore our marine ecosystems.”

Turning The Tide will be released on rnz.co.nz/tide, on RNZ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from Monday 24 June.

The series was made by Tauihu Media and funded by the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge.

