Schneider Electric Launches "AI At Scale" Podcast To Discuss Real-life AI Applications

Rueil-Malmaison, June 13th, 2024 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of its podcast, "AI at Scale." This series provides an overview of the current state of the technology, inviting AI practitioners and experts to share their experiences, insights, challenges, and success stories.

In 2021, Schneider Electric launched its own center of AI excellence, the AI Hub, and now employs more than 350 AI experts. By channeling its expertise into an accessible podcast, and inviting globally recognized external experts, the company allows a broad audience to discover real-world AI applications, while clarifying common misconceptions and opening a conversation about the future of AI.

The podcast raises many questions essential to deploying this technology for the benefit of the entire society: how to best manage AI’s energy demand; how to involve more women and diverse groups into AI development; how to prepare employees for an AI-intensive future, and more.

In the first episode, Schneider Electric’s Chief AI Officer Philippe Rambach discusses why we need AI at all, the importance of a sustainable and frugal approach to AI, and its role in supporting decarbonization and energy efficiency. He also shares practical insights for businesses on implementing AI at scale to ensure user adoption, business value, and return on investment.

Future episodes will feature diverse guests, including chief AI and data officers, chief technology officers, heads of data and analytics, representatives of the most AI-advanced universities and research centers, and AI practitioners from various fields. Their expertise will cover a wide array of subjects like AI in data centers, manufacturing, services, transport, food processing, marketing, and more —, with a focus on their responsible and ethical aspects.

The AI at Scale podcast by Schneider Electric is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

