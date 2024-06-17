Arena Boxing Returning To Hamilton With New Promotion

Boxing will be returning to the GLOBOX Arena (also known as Claudelands Arena) on the 7th of September under a new promotion, “Ironfist Promotions”, with John Parker and Liam Messam already confirmed for the first show.

Boxing promoter Nigel Elliott has been promoting professional boxing in New Zealand for 10 years, and this event will be his 20th professional boxing event. He has created a new partnership with Craig Edwards, who has sponsored many amazing boxers, including former WBO World Super Welterweight champion Tim Tszyu and New South Wales State champion Amber Amelia. Edwards is well known to be the CEO of HD Flooring and SafeGuard Barriers, which you would know the products if you ever go to a major stadium or arena show. Internationally, Edwards is known as the stage manager for Metallica.

Already confirmed on the show is New Zealand national (Pro Box NZ version) Cruiserweight champion John Parker, who will be fighting an international opponent for a major international title. If he wins this fight, he will be set to be ranked in the top 15 in one of the major four world boxing sanctioning bodies (WBA, WBO, IBF or WBC). The opponent has not yet been announced, but more details will be released soon.

Parker is well known as the younger brother of the current Interim WBO World Heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker. John is continuing to aim to make a name for himself and step out of the shadow of his older brother.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

John Parker made his pro debut in 2016 but was ruled out of the competition after a brain scan in 2017. However, in 2020, we learned that the brain scan was a false positive. John returned in 2020, where he continued an eight-fight winning streak before suffering his first loss in 2022 against Dylan Wright.

John Parker took 19 month's offer before returning to the professional boxing ring, this time under a new trainer who is a boxing legend in his own right: former WBA World Middleweight champion Maselino Masoe. Since then, Parker has won his first title in April this year and is now ready to fight international opponents.

The card will also feature former All-Black rugby star Liam Messam, who aims to continue his seven-win undefeated streak. Messam is trained by two-division New Zealand champions and IBO Asia Pacific Welterweight champion Cairo George at Hit Fitness HQ. George has had some major success in the Waikato, who has trained Olympic Bronze Medalist David Nyika.

Messam made his pro debut in 2015; however, he would have his second professional boxing fight in 2021, when he started near the end of his rugby career and began boxing part-time. He has fought seven times, not including his corporate fight victory over Justin Hodges last year. Messam is now ranked 4th in New Zealand.

Messam will face corporate boxer Michael Tauiti, with Tauiti stepping up to turn pro. Tauiti is a tough dairy farmer from Papamoa. He has travelled all across the North Island to keep active as a corporate boxer, fighting in Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland. Tauiti has fought at a Nigel Elliott event in the past.

The event will feature five professional boxing fights, with a major announcement guaranteed to be made in August. More details about the other fights still to come. The promoters will work hard to broadcast the fight live on TV; however, it has been confirmed that CSN.Watch will be involved with the broadcasting. Tickets will be sold at Ticketek; however, they are not yet available.

International Charity Fight Night - Claudelands Globox Arena

7th September 2024

John Parker vs TBA for WBA Oceania Cruiserweight title

Liam Messam vs Michael Tauiti

Amateur fights will be also announced soon.

© Scoop Media

