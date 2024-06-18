PARK RD Announce Seven Date Album Tour

PARK RD have announced they are hitting the road across Aotearoa this winter to celebrate the release of their debut album, THE NOVEL, presented by Brookvale Union.

Performing on Thursday, July 18 at Dunedin’s U Bar; Saturday, July 20 at Christchurch’s Ngaio Marsh Theatre; and Saturday, July 27 at Wellington’s Meow. They then do back-to-back shows in Auckland - on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 at Auckland’s Whammy Bar; before heading to Ohakune on Saturday, August 10 at Turoa Lodge; finishing up on Saturday, August 17 at Palace in Tauranga.

Following on from a massive Australian sold-out tour alongside indie rockers The Rions, this NZ tour sees one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most exciting talents hit all the major spots.

The past 12 months have seen the band perform at festivals such as Rhythm & Vines, Le Currents, Soundsplash, Homegrown, Golden Lights, Inbloom and Outerfields, and playing several support slots. This run of shows will see them bringing the album to life on stage for the first time since its release, with supports to be announced.

Available now digitally and on limited edition vinyl, THE NOVEL is out now, and features the singles ‘Call Me Up’, ‘Every Night’ and ‘Ride’.

THE NOVEL is a testament to PARK RD's evolution as musicians and individuals and offers listeners an intimate glimpse into their heads and hearts. Reflecting on the album, the band shares, "It feels like its own little world. The main theme of the album is definitely love."

Throughout the creative process, they embraced an array of influences and techniques resulting in a collection of songs that are different from each other, yet always sound like PARK RD. "Once we had all the main instruments, we would add 'the vibes' and sprinkle little details like synths or guitar parts that only happen once in the song," the band reveals.

PARK RD have established themselves as one of NZ’s most exciting new bands, off the back of two EPs, a series of singles, and killer live shows. The past 12 months have seen the band perform at festivals such as SXSW Sydney, Rhythm & Vines, Soundsplash & Le Currents, and support The Band CAMINO, Milky Chance, Spacey Jane, and Summer Thieves.

Don’t miss the chance to see one of New Zealand’s best new bands live on tour this coming July and August, presented by Brookvale Union, thanks to Loop.

