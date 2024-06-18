French Film Festival Aotearoa Brings The Magic Of France To New Plymouth

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (Image/Supplied)

The much-anticipated French Film Festival Aotearoa is set to once again to draw audiences to NPDC’s Len Lye Centre Cinema in New Plymouth from this Thursday 20 June.

The celebration of French cinema – from the classic through to contemporary - promises a captivating lineup of films to transport viewers to the heart of French culture.

Whether you’re a seasoned cinephile or simply curious about French cinema, the festival promises an unforgettable journey through storytelling, culture, and art.

The Gallery’s cinema programmer Alastair Ross says the event is a highlight of the event calendar over the colder months.

“As we move deeper into winter we are delighted to bring the French Film Festival programme to local filmgoers for the third year at the Len Lye Centre Cinema.”

The festival marks a long-standing relationship between the gallery and festival organisers,

“The team behind the festival take great care to put together a feast of cinematic treats that will transport you out of the Taranaki winter and into the rich tapestry of France and its richly unique culture. As always, the programme mixes comedy, romance, intense drama and the premiere of five films direct from the Cannes Film Festival.”

“The opening night will show the first screening of The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan and include canapes and fine wine from the Clos Henri winery in Marlborough – tickets to this and the full Festival programme are on sale now,” Alastair says.

The festival runs from June 20 until July 3, exclusively in Taranaki, at the Len Lye Centre Cinema.

Screening details and ticket information are available at the Gallery, on the Govett-Brewster website . Tickets can be booked online or in person at the Govett-Brewster shop.

