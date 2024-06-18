Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Celebrate YOGA DAY AUCKLAND 2024 - Relax And Rejuvenate

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Meditation NZ

Photo/Supplied

As the winter solstice approaches in the southern hemisphere, Meditation NZ (NZSM) is gearing up to celebrate International Yoga Day on Saturday, 22nd June. The event will take place at the Mt Albert War Memorial Hall, offering a range of yoga-inspired activities from 4 pm to 7.30 pm.

This celebration of Yoga Day is a wonderful opportunity to support wellness individually and within the community. Attendees can look forward to hatha yoga classes suitable for all levels, mantra breathwork, yoga wisdom sessions, kirtan music meditation, and a delicious plant-based meal accompanied by chai tea.

"We encourage everyone to make time for an afternoon of rejuvenation for the body, mind, and spirit," said a spokesperson for Meditation NZ. Yoga Day is a chance to immerse yourself in yoga and experience its numerous benefits."

Tickets for the event are available online or at the door for just $20. Attendees are encouraged to bring their yoga mats, if possible, to participate fully in all the activities.

Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to celebrate THE PROFOUND AND EXTENSIVE BENEFITS OF YOGA and come together with like-minded individuals for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Event Essentials:

Yoga Day Auckland 2024 | Sat 22nd June 4 pm – 7.30 pm

Mt Albert War Memorial Hall (Rocket Park) 773 New North Road, Mt Albert,Auckland.

