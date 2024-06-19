Doors Open On The NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival This Friday

NZMFF Youth & Family Shows (Photo/Supplied)

Lake Wānaka, New Zealand (19 June 2024) - Doors open on the NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival in Wānaka this Friday 21 June with an exciting lineup of award-winning films and world-class speakers. The festival will run for five days in Wānaka (21 – 25 June) and two days in Queenstown (27 – 28 June).

The films will also available to watch via the Online Festival for one month from 1 - 31 July. Festival Director, Mark Sedon says that while he is delighted that more people throughout NZ and Australia can enjoy the festival films in this way, he would also encourage people to come along to the live shows if they can.

“It's all about catching up with old friends and fellow adventure-lovers, the shared laughter and the mutual awe, those moments when you’re holding onto your arm rest watching the jaw dropping scenes on the big screen,” he says.

Sedon adds, “Ticket sales have been a little slower this year and we understand that the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact. We’ve kept ticket prices the same for the last few and want to give as many people as possible the chance to watch these amazing films and hear from our inspiring speakers.

Guest speaker Simone Moro (Photo/Supplied)

“We’re absolutely delighted to have Simone Moro speaking this year. He is a true legend in the mountaineering world and has some amazing stories to tell, some of them pretty chilling and harrowing – bring an extra puffy jacket with you when you come to his talk!”

Local secondary school students will also have the opportunity to hear Moro speak as part of the free schools’ programme once again being held as part of the festival.

The NZMFF Charitable Trust has supported the schools’ programme for the past nine years. This year 210 students from Wānaka’s Mt Aspiring College have signed up to attend a session, and a further 90 will travel from Cromwell College with the Trust covering the cost of bus transport.

The Trust also provides free one-hour film sessions for families to attend in Wānaka and Lake Hāwea which are always popular. These will take place on Saturday morning at 10am at Edgewater Hotel and the Hāwea Hotel and 10am Sunday at Edgewater.

Sedon says inspiring people to adventure in the outdoors is an important part of the festival but this can only be done if people are also educated about and inspired to look after the natural environment.

With this in mind, festival goers are encouraged to join the effort to reduce waste and help reach the goal of making the event carbon neutral. Carpooling, biking and walking to shows is strongly encouraged and people are reminded to bring their own re-usable cup and enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee. Festival visitors also have the option to ‘buy’ a tree at the festival café, adding a small donation to their order, which is then passed on to Te Kākano Aotearoa Trust in Wānaka to plant trees locally. Tickets do not need to be printed and can be presented digitally instead.

