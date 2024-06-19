Lyttelton’s Arts Festival

Lytfest is a midwinter festival celebrating all things Ōhinehou, Lyttelton. Music, theatre, visual arts, film, comedy, workshops, shows and activities for families and something for everyone. And we've kept the prices low to tempt you out.

This Lytfest we have two spectacular Cabarets, the unique physical theatre of award winning Thom Monckton in ‘Endling', Joe Bennett takes you through his favourite Shakespeare, and the Dangerous Darlings will wow you with extraordinary physical feats. Music attractions include Carmel Courtney, Max Maxwell and friends, Stars in their Eyes and local experimental crew Tjopi.

For families we have national circus stars providing skills and story in ‘Time Flies’ and the ‘Dangerous Darlings family show’ as well as our local tweens presenting ‘Future Past’. Investigate traditional art techniques, try pottery, listen to a story, design a sticker, witness sword swallowing, juggling, singing, dancing and even a parade to kick it all off. There’ll be food specials, free activities, workshops for all ages and exhibitions to view. With world class bars and eateries in Port you can make a day, and night of it.

It's going to be fun, it's going to be fresh and it's going to be very Lyttelton. For the whole programme, and to book the ridiculously cheap tickets, go to lytfest.nz

