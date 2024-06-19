Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ngati Poneke Māori Arts: The Original Home Of Matariki Observances In Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Ngati Poneke Maori Arts

A Time in the Past ... A Time of Celebration ... A Time in the Future

Ngati Poneke Māori Arts proudly announces the 2024 Matariki observances at Pipitea Marae, the esteemed origin of the Matariki Festival since 1995. Whether you're a long-time resident or a visitor to Wellington, we warmly invite you to join us in our vibrant festivities, blending traditional Māori rituals with contemporary events.

The idea of staging this festival arose from our concern about the absence of a cultural framework in the Wellington region that could confirm our Māori worldview and thrive in a contemporary environment. Long before Te Papa and the Wellington City Council embraced the occasion, Ngati Poneke Māori Arts has been at the forefront, inviting the community to experience Matariki in a traditional Marae setting.

Our festival stands as a testament to our cultural identity and allows our voice to resonate authentically, asserting our ownership over our cultural territory.

This year's events include an Art exhibition featuring renowned Māori artists Diane Prince, Wī Taepa, and emerging talents from Ngati Poneke Māori Arts.

The theme for this year, Mana Wahine, highlights the strength and contributions of Wahine to Ngati Poneke Māori Arts. Key highlights of the week include Hine Matapaki – a panel discussion with Wahine Māori MPs, and Kamira Mullen’s ‘Hide No More’ poetry book launch.

Event Details: Date: Saturday, 22 June - Thursday, 27 June 2024

Location: Pipitea Marae, Wellington

Highlights: Kapa Haka performance, educational workshops, cultural exhibitions.

Experience Matariki where it belongs - at the Marae.

Pipitea Marae - getting here

Located on 55 Thorndon Quay, Wellington - Pipitea Marea is a short 4 minute walk from the Wellington Railway Station (opposite Capital Gateway Shopping Mall). There is limited parking nearby.

Access point: Look for the Manu Aute (kites) to guide you through the open gates, walk towards the whare and enter through the door on the right.

