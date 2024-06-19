Hine Matapaki Te Pae Tōrangapū - A Kōrero With Wahine Māori MPs And Claudette Hauiti

Event: HINE MATAPAKI TE PAE TŌRANGAPŪ

Ngati Poneke Maori Arts warmly invites you to join us for an inspiring kōrero at Pipitea Marae as part of our Matariki Festival celebrating mana wahine. This event, "Hine Matapaki Te Pae Torangapū," will feature a panel of influential Wahine Māori MPs who will share their insights and experiences about being Māori women in politics, the significance of Matariki, and their hopes for the new year.

Date: Sunday, June 23rd

Time: 2pm - 3pm

Location: Pipitea Marae

Meet our speakers:

Hon Nicole McKee, Ngā Puhi

Te Pāti ACT: List MP Rongotai

Portfolios: Minister for Courts and the Associate Minister of Justice (Firearms).

Nicole describes herself as a humble wife, and a mother of four. But she also happens to be a New Zealand sporting representative, Nicole captained and coached the New Zealand Ladies Rifle Team and is four times national champion in the Bolt Action (as issued) Service class. She’s a small-business owner, a community volunteer and now the Minister for Courts and Associate Minister of Justice- Firearms. Before entering parliament she was the coordinator of the nation’s volunteer firearms safety instructors for the Mountain Safety Council and the spokesperson for the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners.

Tamatha Paul, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Awa

Te Pāti Kakariki: MP for Wellington Central

Portfolios; Corrections, Courts, Housing, Justice, Police, Wellington Issues, Youth

Ko wai rā, ko wai rā? Ko Pūtauaki e tū nei, ko Ōhinemataroa e rere nei, ko Ngāti Awa te toki tē tangatanga i te rā, tē ngohengohe i te wai. Nei rā te pō i raru ai a Wairaka. Tū mai rā te āpōpō mō Papatūānuku e takoto nei. Whano, whano, whakatauhia ngā toki. Haumi e, hui e, tāiki e.

Tamatha has a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and political science from Victoria University where she was the first wahine Māori to be elected student president. She went on to graduate with a Master of Resource and Environmental Planning from Massey University in 2022. She became a Wellington City Councillor in 2019 running as an independent until she entered parliament in 2023 winning Wellington Central for Te Pāti Kakariki.

Jenny Marcroft, Ngā Puhi

New Zealand First: List MP

Portfolios: Media and Communications - Parliamentary Under-Secretary

Oceans and Fisheries - Parliamentary Under-Secretary

Ko Whakarongorua te maunga, ko Utakura te awa, ko Ngātokimatawhaorua te waka, ko Te Honihoni, Te Popotō, Te Ngahingahi ngā hapū, ko Ūtutewhanga-te-raorao, ko Hokianga-nui-ā-Kupe te moana, ko Ngāpuhi te iwi, ko Te Puketawa te marae.

Jenny Marcroft entered Parliament with New Zealand First in 2017 and is the Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications. She brings a 30-year career in radio and television, experience in health and the environment. She also worked in the office of Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Jenny has spent over 20 years in the Rodney district and is now based in Matakana.

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, Ngāti Porou

Labour: MP Ikaroa Rawhiti

Portfolios: Cyclone recovery, Forestry, Tourism and Hospitality

Ko Hikurangi te maunga

Ko Waiapu te awa

Ko Ngati Porou te Iwi

Cushla Tangaere-Manuel comes from Rangitukia. She received her education at Ngata Memorial College, where she was head girl. Cushla worked for many years as a broadcaster at both TVNZ and Whakaata Māori. After working as a broadcaster Cushla changed to sports administration and for nine years was chief executive officer of the East Coast Rugby Football Union.

Moderator

Claudette Hauiti, Radio Waatea Parliamentary Press Gallery Reporter

Claudette will moderate the kōrero, guiding the conversation as these wāhine share their journeys, challenges, and aspirations.

This event is part of Te Whakanui i a Matariki, proudly hosted by Ngati Poneke Maori Arts. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more information on our other events: @ngatiponekemaoriarts.

Wāhine torongapū

Our speakers represent a wealth of diversity and lived experience from all walks of life. They have come from state care, to deeply entrenched grassroots and community living, embodying the multifaceted lives that wahine Māori have lived and are living now.

About Ngati Poneke

Ngati Poneke has supported and been a korowai manaaki to shelter to all iwi across the motu who came to Wellington for better jobs because of land confiscation and rapid urbanisation. Pipitea Marae continues this legacy by bringing diverse voices from Parliament, thanks to the whakapapa and legacy of Ngati Poneke.

Pipitea Marae - Getting Here

Located at 55 Thorndon Quay, Wellington, Pipitea Marae is a short 4-minute walk from the Wellington Railway Station (opposite Capital Gateway Shopping Mall). There is limited street car parking in the area.

Access Point

Look for the Manu Aute (kites) to guide you through the open gates, walk toward the whare and enter through the door on the right.

