Community Research Is Thrilled To Announce The Launch Of Our New Podcast Series, Te Tiriti 2024 And Beyond

In our current era of Te Tiriti turmoil, authentic conversations about equity, inclusion, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi are paramount. Dive into this thought-provoking podcast series offering candid kōrero to deepen your comprehension of how Te Tiriti o Waitangi has shaped our nation.

“knowledge is power. That knowledge has been denied to our people, quite deliberately. What we are doing now is growing critical mass, of our people who understand . . . ” Makere Mutu

This is an opportunity for all people to explore diverse perspectives across Aotearoa. Our presenters kōrero which is deeply rooted in a commitment to acknowledging Te Tiriti o Waitangi, offers education, hope, and allyship.

These podcasts resonate with those of you on an anti-racism journey, seeking to learn more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and looking to contribute to a better society by incorporating the values of Te Tiriti.

"(Te Tiriti o Waitangi) It’s an invitation for all of us to live together in Aotearoa” Bill Te Huia Hamilton

About the Interviewer: Kaye-Maree Dunn is a prominent figure in the realm of social justice and community advocacy. With her expertise and passion for promoting equity and inclusion, Kaye-Maree facilitates engaging discussions that challenge conventional narratives and inspire positive change.

We have gathered Te Tiriti resources from around Aotearoa to accompany our podcast collection and help you take action. We tautoko your journey, and encourage you to become a dynamic Tiriti partner.

How to Listen: "Te Tiriti 2024 and Beyond" and other He Kōrero series are available on Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and other major podcast platforms. Follow us to stay updated for new episode releases.

Ngā mihi nui to Making Everything Achievable (Kaye Maree Dunn) for their exceptional mahi on these podcasts and to our wonderful presenters for sharing their whakaaro (thoughts) with us.

Find out more about our Te Tiriti podcasts here: https://communityresearch.org.nz/curated-collections/all-podcasts/

Launch: Wednesday 19 June 2024

