Fiji Show Their Class To Book Semi-final Place At OFC Men's Nations Cup

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Kirk Corrie

Following an impressive 5-1 win over Papua New Guinea on Sunday, Robert Sherman's side backed that performance up with another, powering their way past a Samoa side that will bow out at the group stage.

Less than three minutes had elapsed when Rewa FC's Setareki Hughes opened the scoring. The attacking midfielder picking the ball up on the right-hand touchline, cutting in onto his favoured left foot and firing low, past Samoa 'keeper Joel Bartley.

Hughes, along with Thomas Dunn and Roy Krishna, were a constant threat for Fiji with their pace and directness, with Krishna testing Bartley on two occasions as the co-hosts chased a second.

Two goals within the final ten minutes of the first-half put Fiji well in control and it was no surprise that Dunn and Krishna were the architects.

Dunn doubled the lead with a well directed looping header over Bartley, following a good cross from Hughes, before Krishna was upended in the box in stoppage time, earning a penalty.

The record Fijian goalscorer duly extended his impressive record, calmly rolling the ball into the corner to make it 3-0 going into the break.

To their credit, Samoa started the second period well and within two minutes of the restart had reduced arrears to two. Niko Steinmetz played a deft ball over the top of the Fiji defence, finding Luke Salisbury, who controlled well and finished into the far corner.

Frustraingly for Coach Ryan Stewart, his side were unable to build upon their promising start and seven minutes after Salisbury's strike, Thomas Dunn was tripped in the area and a second spot-kick was given.

Krishna again assumed the duties and this time opted for power, smashing his lower effort past Bartley to re-establish his team's three goal lead.

Setareki Hughes added a fifth and his second following another powerful run, out-stripping his marker and finishing with aplomb from a tight angle. Hughes then turned provider, picking up a cross from Nabil Begg and laying off to Filipe Baraviala to arrow an effort into the far corner.

Fiji's seventh wasn't far away, with Begg getting the goal his performance deserved, side-footing into an empty net having been set up well by substitute Ivan Kumar. There was still time for another substitute, Etonia Dogalau, to add an eighth - set up well by Player of the Match Setareki Hughes.

Dogalau was able to add a ninth as the match neared it's end - flicking home from close range.

A semi-final place confirmed, Fiji still have a final group stage assignment on Saturday when they meet Tahiti, then it's off to Port Vila in Vanuatu and a semi-final challenge against either New Zealand or Vanuatu.

Samoa will need to nurse their wounds with their final match to come, against a Papua New Guinea side who are still in with a chance of making the final four.

Samoa: 1 (Luke SALISBURY 47')

Fiji: 9 (Setareki HUGHES 3', 61', Thomas DUNN 38', Roy KRISHNA (P) 45+2', (P) 54', Filipe BARAVIALA 64', Nabil BEGG 67'), Etonia DOGALAU 83', 90')

HT: 0-3

