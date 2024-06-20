Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest Gives Athletes Final Chance To Reach Paris 2024 Games

Four days of action in urban sports in Budapest (June 20-23) are giving hundreds of athletes their last chance to reach the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Budapest is the final leg of the first ever Olympic Qualifier Series with a festival-style event featuring 450 athletes competing in breaking, BMX freestyle, skateboarding and sport climbing, with vital points available in the quest to qualify for Paris next month.

The competitions will take place at the Ludovika Campus, a university campus centrally located in Budapest, which offers a 26-hectare green, park-like environment and includes a variety of indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The OQS Urban Park can accommodate up to 10,000 spectators daily and offers free entry to the public.

“We are very excited and optimistic,” said IOC Member Balázs Fürjes. “I expect tens of thousands of spectators to show up to watch the sports and to try all the sports. it will be a family festival.”

16-year-old B-Girl Syssy from France is one of the Breaking athletes, and is thrilled her performances in the Olympic Qualifier Series are leading towards Paris 2024

“I really didn’t imagine that breaking would be in the Olympics one day so when I knew I was shocked and asked myself many questions! I saw a big evolution and I’m happy to be part of it,”

Following the finals in each sport, athletes who have secured quota spots for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be celebrated in the Road to Paris 2024 Ceremonies.

All competitions can be viewed live on Olympics.com and the Olympics app with detailed scheduling and additional information also available on Olympics.com.

Video content includes:

FOOTAGE: GVs Budapest + Final preps and training for Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest

SOUNDBITES: Nyjah Huston, Skateboarding (USA) B-Girl Syssy, Breaking (FRA) Leslie Adriana Romero Pérez, Sport Climbing (SPA) Nimród Sebestyén Tusnády, Sport Climbing (HUN) Zoltán Kempf, BMX Freestyle (HUN) Sky Brown, Skateboarding (GBR)

IOC SOUNDBITES: Mr Balázs Fürjes, IOC Member (HUN)

