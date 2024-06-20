He Reo Tawhito: Conversations About Mōteatea (Season 4) - Hōtaka Māori | Insights From Mātanga Reo Language Experts

Mōteatea connects past to present, a taonga harboured by the ritual of performance, a practice that preserves how iwi Māori spoke and shared stories and ideas, pre-colonisation.

Rich and poetic, this series He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea offers further understanding about this ancient art form, with host Crystal Edwards. Compelling and comprehensive, these kōrero with four leading mātanga experts of mōteatea, explores meaning, historical significance, and its continual evolution.

Mātanga experts:

Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Hine, Rongomaiwāhine)

(Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Hine, Rongomaiwāhine) Turuhira Hare (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa)

(Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa) Teina Moetara (Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga ā Mahaki, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Te Whānau ā Kai, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ruanui)

(Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga ā Mahaki, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Te Whānau ā Kai, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ruanui) Tamati Waaka (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Tūhoe).

Toni Huata, SOUNZ Director of Māori Music says, “There is always something new to be learnt within the world of mōteatea. Our four mātanga reo are composers, story-tellers, performers and judges, and carry the influence of their own upbringing, experiences and iwi. I am constantly fascinated by mōteatea as our oral library and historical story-telling, as well as how it deals with the stories of today. Alot of whakapapa and events are passed down through mōteatea.

“Whether learning or listening, I personally love learning without text, and at night - truly being caught in the constant flow and nuances of the rangi and mita, melodies and rhythms. Whatever the subject, mōteatea is always hypnotic and a form of meditation to me - tuning into your inner self, and being immersed with the story being told.”

SOUNZ Interim Chief Executive, Claire Szabó, says, "We are again pleased and proud to present He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea, this time as part of Hōtaka Māori, alongside Puoro Ki Te Ao and Inspiring Journeys Through Music. The knowledge and cadence unique to this oral art form are invaluable, the stories and insights to iwi traditions, of which we must nourish and cherish. These types of programmes reflect and store how music and cultural practice play such a vital part in our identity and our lives, and SOUNZ acknowledges all those who advocate for this precious kaupapa.”

To share and experience He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea (season 4), please head to: sounz.org.nz/he-reo-tawhito

Previous He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea seasons are podcasts (audio only) and feature:

S1: Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal, Dr Ruakere Hond, Dr Wayne Ngata

S2: Kingi Kiriona, Dr Hana O’Regan, Dr Joe Te Rito, Dr Taiarahia Black

S3 (winner of a silver and two bronze awards, 2022 NZ Podcast Awards): Paraone Gloyne, Pere Wihongi, Ariana Tikao, Jerome Kavanagh

Hōtaka Māori is supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage through the Cultural Regeneration Fund.

