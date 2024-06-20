Jamie xx Enlisted Swedish Icon Robyn On New Track 'Life'

Robyn by Liz Collins, Jamie xx by Alasdair McLellan

Following the announcement of his long-awaited second album In Waves (released 20th September via Young) earlier this month, London musician, DJ and producer Jamie xx reveals the latest single from the album. A collaboration with Robyn on her first major new release since 2018’s 'Honey', 'Life' arrives in a blaze of horns and filtered loops, a hymn as nu-disco affirmation featuring one of the most iconic vocalists in recent times.

Speaking about “Life”, Jamie says:

“I made this track pretty fast (for me) and I loved it from day one. When I first heard Robyn’s vocal it was at 6am after finishing playing at Pacha in Ibiza, it was the perfect moment. Robyn and I have spent time working together and hanging out for some years now, it’s always a joy and always inspiring, I’m so glad and grateful that she is a part of In Waves. Thank you Robyn for bringing this track to life!”

'Life' is the latest in a line of crossover dancefloor anthems from In Waves. In April, Jamie released 'Baddy On The Floor', his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon before heralding news of the album in June with the riotous 'Treat Each Other Right' single; a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner that was accompanied by a much-talked about video from photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. Across the album’s 12 tracks, which arrive 9 years on from his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour, Jamie replicates the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out alongside a cast of further collaborators that includes The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix, and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, and a newly discovered love of surfing-as-escapism, it’s an album that's on course to eclipse the heights of its globally-acclaimed predecessor.

In Waves will be available digitally, on CD and in multiple vinyl formats, A Deluxe LP will feature a bonus 12” of previous singles 'It’s So Good', 'KILL DEM' and 'LET’S DO IT AGAIN' plus two exclusive new tracks: 'F U (ft. Erykah Badu)' and 'Do Something'.

