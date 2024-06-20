John Parker Gets Major Regional Title Shot In Hamilton

John Parker will be taking on Fijian National Champion Alivereti Kauyaca for the IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title for his chance to get into the top 15 of the IBF rankings at GLOBOX Arena (also known as Claudelands Arena) on the 7th of September.

Just days after the event was announced, we already have our first big fight, with John Parker (10 - 1 - 0) taking on his first international professional boxing opponent against the Fijian boxer Alivereti Kauyaca (10 - 0 - 1)

Not only will this be Parker's first international fight, but it will also be his first major regional title, which is a rarity in New Zealand outside of the usual events done by Dean Lonergan and Duco Events. The IBF Pan Pacific title is a significant title in New Zealand. Many New Zealand greats have held it, including Shane Cameron, Jimmy Thunder, Kali Meehan, Maselino Masoe, Sean Sullivan, and, more recently, Andrei Mikhailovich.

The belt winner will take one step closer to being ranked in the top 15 of the IBF, among the top four world-sanctioning bodies (others being WBA, WBO, and WBC). As we learn in New Zealand and Australia, especially in older Brother Joseph Parker's career, regularly defending the belt successfully helps increase the boxer in the rankings.

Parker is well known as the younger brother of the current Interim WBO World Heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker. John continues to aim to make a name for himself and step out of the shadow of his older brother.

John Parker is now under a new trainer, a boxing legend in his own right: former WBA World Middleweight champion Maselino Masoe. Since then, Parker has won his first title in April this year and is now ready to fight international opponents.

Parker will take on Fijian national and IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight champion Alivereti Kauyaca. Kauyaca debuted in 2019 and won the Fijian cruiserweight title in 2020 against Filimoni Naliva Jr. He successfully defended the title in 2023 against Sebastian Singh while capturing the IBO Asia Pacific title. Kauyaca has made a name for himself in Fiji, doing well domestically, climbing international rankings, and reaching the top 100 on Boxrec. However, this was not without controversy.

In March, Kauyaca recently defended his title against veteran Joseph Kwadjo, winning by Unanimous Decision. However, he was stripped of the national title due to accusations of illegal hand wraps containing cement plaster. Despite the striping of the title, the Unanimous Decision win remained intact.

Since then, he has moved to New Zealand and is signed with CTP Boxing Promotions, Craig Thomson, for a 12-month contract. Kauyaca is expected to have a warm-up fight against Kyle Mereweather in Mangawhai this Friday.

The event will feature five professional boxing fights, with a major announcement guaranteed to be made in August. More details about the other fights still to come. The promoters will work hard to broadcast the fight live on TV; however, it has been confirmed that CSN.Watch will be involved with the broadcasting. Tickets will be sold at Ticketek; however, they are not yet available.

International Charity Fight Night - Claudelands Globox Arena

7th September 2024

John Parker vs Alivereti Kauyaca for vacant IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title

Liam Messam vs Michael Tauiti

Amateur fights will also be announced soon, featuring former Shortland Street Actor and recent Australian Club Championship winner Zak Martin.

