Illusionist Cosentino Announces NZ Dates For 'Decennium The Greatest Hits Tour'

Australia's world-renowned illusionist and 'International Magician of the Year', COSENTINO, is bringing his spectacular new live show Decennium to Aotearoa this November and December!

The New Zealand tour kicks off Sunday November 24 at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal, before escaping to the Regent Theatre in Dunedin. The North Island leg magically appears at Wellington’s St James Theatre, New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace, before wrapping up the tour at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thursday, 20 June at 12pm. For full ticketing and show information, head to endeavour.live/cosentino.

Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, which was written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino. Watch as he performs his most death-defying escapes that will thrill your senses, his greatest mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that twists your view of reality.

Cosentino’s trademark blend of dance and magic with a touch of hilarious audience participation will take you on a journey that will captivate fans, new and old, until the very last jaw-dropping moment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Cosentino commented on his upcoming New Zealand tour: “It’s a great honour to bring my brand new stage production Decennium the Greatest Hits Tour to Aotearoa. This production is very dear to me as it represents everything I have achieved both professionally and personally over the last 10 years.”

A true entertainment trailblazer, Cosentino was the first Australian magician to have his own TV shows. He has written, produced and starred in eight highly successful prime-time specials, which have now been broadcast in over 40 countries and seen by over 500 million people. Cosentino is Australia’s most successful magician, illusionist and escape artist, he is quickly becoming a giant on the world stage.

His award-winning live touring shows have been staged to rave reviews and full houses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau and across South East Asia.

“I’m so proud of Decennium, it’s the best production I have ever created, and I can’t wait to perform it in your beautiful country. My TV specials have always been hugely popular in Aotearoa, and I can’t wait for you all to come and see the magic happen live on stage.” says Cosentino.

A winner of multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, Cosentino has been awarded both the ‘International Magician of the Year’ and the ‘International Escape Artist of the Year’. The Merlin Awards are presented by the International Magician's Society in New York and previous winners include David Copperfield, Criss Angel and Penn & Teller.

Cosentino has spent the last 12 months touring the record-breaking Decennium the Greatest Hits Tour to packed houses across the globe. And now it’s New Zealand’s turn.

COSENTINO DECENNIUM - THE GREATEST HITS TOUR

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Sunday 24 November 2024 - Matinee

Sunday 24 November 2024 - Evening

Regent Theatre, Dunedin

Tuesday 26 November 2024 - Evening

St James Theatre, Wellington

Friday 29 November 2024 - Evening

Saturday 30 November 2024 - Matinee

Saturday 30 November 2024 - Evening

TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Wednesday 4 December 2024 - Evening

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland

Friday 6 December 2024 - Evening

Saturday 7 December 2024 - Matinee

Saturday 7 December 2024 - Evening

Ticket prices start from $69. Children (5-16 years) passes are available for $39. Full ticketing and tour information from endeavour.live/cosentino.

© Scoop Media

