Hiatus Kaiyote Share Share Final Single 'Cinnamon Temple' Ahead Of Forthcoming Album | Brainfeeder

PHOTO CREDIT: ROCKET WEIJERS

Hiatus Kaiyote shares 'Cinnamon Temple' as the final single from their forthcoming album Love Heart Cheat Code, set for release on 28th June on Brainfeeder Records / Ninja Tune. 'Cinnamon Temple' has become a fan favourite as a result of the band playing the song at their shows dating back to 2015, and today, it finally sees an official release. This latest offering follows the band’s previous singles 'Everything’s Beautiful,' 'Make Friends,' 'Telescope' and album title track 'Love Heart Cheat Code.'

Nai Palm shares about the song title, “It’s called ‘Cinnamon Temple’ because in Mali they have these mud brick mosques that look like they have cinnamon stuck in them. And because it was inspired by a Malian rhythm, there’s that element to it.” Speaking on the track’s unmistakable verve, keyboardist Simon Mavin adds about the sonic world the song lives in, “That kind of energy was coming out of Hiatus pre-covid, where we were getting into heavier riffs—not ‘metal,’ but just heavier.”

Love Heart Cheat Code is a snapshot of four musicians dancing together on the edge, 11 playful, exuberant tracks that shine light. Throughout the album, Hiatus Kaiyote emphasises sensing rather than knowing, a type of trust that can only be brought through creative harmony and hours of studio sessions. The result is a wide-eyed, cohesive, yet relaxed body of work that reflects a deeper understanding of themselves and the music they wish to share with the world around them.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On the forthcoming album, the band’s direction is not always attained directly; less deliberate, and more via deliberation and drift: in jam sessions that last late into the night and early mornings. The album also features other Melbourne-based musicians like Taylor “Chip” Crawford, who played an instrument of his own invention called the frello; guitarist Tom Martin; and flautist Nikodemos; and the unprecedented addition of a very important creative force: Mario Caldato, whose work with the Beastie Boys and Seu Jorge is the stuff of legends.

Hiatus Kaiyote have always spoken about their albums as microcosms, a complete ecosystem. On Love Heart Cheat Code the band envisioned a strong visual world to coincide with the music and they worked with Sri Lanken born, Toronto based multimedia artist Rajni Perera using one of her paintings as the artwork for the album. Illustrator Chloe Biocca and Grey Ghost then collaborated with the band to create visual symbols and associated artifacts for each of the tracks on the project that pair alongside Rajni’s painting. The artifacts morphed into real products, custom jewellery, edible goods, ranging from the inspired to the haunted and utterly random. Eventually this led the band to conceive of an entirely imagined place, a Love Heart Cheat Code supermarket. The band; its employees who create these products, market them, stack the shelves, clean the aisles. In the banality of creating art into ‘product’ for the modern world the band find solace in each item and song as they are packed with transcendent and resplendent musical magic.

Throughout the album, Hiatus Kaiyote emphasises sensing rather than knowing, a type of trust that can only be brought through creative harmony and hours of studio sessions. The result is a wide-eyed, cohesive, yet relaxed body of work that reflects a deeper understanding of themselves and the music they wish to share with the world around them.

Hiatus Kaiyote consists of Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield (guitar, vocals), Paul Bender (bass), Simon Mavin (keys), and Perrin Moss (drums). The band have been sampled by many household names including The Carters (Beyoncé & Jay-Z), Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, and Drake—with whom Nai Palm also collaborated with on his Scorpion album. They’ve also received co-signs from celebrated artists including Kehlani, Willow Smith, Virgil Abloh, among others. Last Fall, Doja Cat covered Mood Valiant single "Red Room" at the Live Lounge in Los Angeles and has continued to perform the song across her tour.

© Scoop Media

