BRIDGERTON BY CANDLELIGHT -- Featuring The World-Renowned NZ String Quartet

As fans are left gagging for more after last week’s instalment of Bridgerton, we are delighted to announce two exclusive live concerts featuring the enchanting music that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Bridgerton By Candlelight promises an evening of romance and intrigue as fans immerse themselves in the world of Penelope, Colin, and the vibrant characters of Bridgerton.

From Pitbull’s orchestral rendition of Give Me Everything to Ariana Grande’s thank u, next, and Madonna’s Material Girl, these concerts will transport you to the heart of Regency-era London, where every note ignites passion and excitement.

Presented by the renowned New Zealand String Quartet – Te Rōpu Tūrū O Aotearoa – and Ben McDonald, Bridgerton By Candlelight offers a unique fusion of classical elegance and contemporary flair.

Having celebrated its 35th season in 2022, the New Zealand String Quartet has an established international reputation for its interpretations and compelling communication. Prepare to be swept away by a mesmerizing selection of hits from the beloved series, performed by this world-class quartet of musicians. Just like every episode of Bridgerton, this concert series promises to thrill and entertain.

Event Details:

Auckland: Saturday, 31 August, 7:30pm, Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna. Tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Christchurch: Sunday, 15 September, 4:00pm, James Hay Theatre. Tickets available via Ticketek.

Music, dancing, and social gatherings are integral to the courtship rituals depicted in Bridgerton, seamlessly blending modern aesthetics with the traditions of Regency society. From Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams to Calvin Harris’s How Deep Is Your Love, the series has redefined the allure of string quartets, making them sexy as hell.

Since its debut over three years ago, Bridgerton has captivated audiences with its innovative approach to storytelling, including the ingenious use of contemporary hits in a period drama setting. With each episode, viewers are treated to instrumental covers of chart-topping songs, offering a fresh perspective on beloved tracks from artists such as BTS, Billie Eilish, and Nick Jonas.

Join us as we celebrate the magic of Bridgerton and embark on a musical journey through time. Secure your tickets today for Bridgerton By Candlelight, and experience the romance and allure of the Regency era like never before.

