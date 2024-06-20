An Invitation To Adventure – Join Us For "Sleeping Beauty" These July School Holidays!

Hear ye, hear ye!

This July, an enchanting experience awaits families and children of all ages as Riccarton Players proudly present the timeless tale of Sleeping Beauty.

Embark on an unforgettable journey into a magical kingdom where the beautiful Princess Rose falls under a mysterious spell, casting her into a deep and enduring slumber. Only the power of true love can break the enchantment and awaken the princess. But who will rise to the challenge and become the hero of this captivating story?

Join us in this heartwarming adventure as we follow Rose’s brave and loyal friends – Jim, Kak, Nigel the Gnome, and a host of whimsical fairies – on their quest to save their beloved princess. With daring deeds, magical moments, and enchanting escapades, this production promises to captivate audiences young and old alike.

The stakes are high: the evil sorceress Natalya, along with her mischievous talking stick, has cast a spell that threatens to keep Princess Rose, the King and Queen, and the entire kingdom in an eternal sleep. Will our intrepid heroes manage to break the curse, or will the kingdom remain under Natalya's dark enchantment forever?

The only way to discover the fate of Princess Rose and her kingdom is to join us for this spellbinding performance. Sleeping Beauty is a tale of love, courage, and friendship that will leave you on the edge of your seat and warm your heart.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Event Details:

Book online: www.riccartonplayers.co.nz

Phone: 3384 699

Suitable for ALL ages

Performance Dates:

Weekdays : 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July at 7pm

: 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th, and 19th July at 7pm Weekend Days: 13th, 14th, and 20th July at 11am & 2pm

Special Performance: On Thursday, 18th July at 7pm, we will hold a Sensory Relaxed Performance with limited booking numbers to ensure a comfortable experience for all guests.

Venue: Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, 36 Merivale Lane, Christchurch

Ticket Prices: $10 for ages 4-12, $15 for ages 13+

Don't miss out on this magical experience! Secure your tickets now and be part of an adventure that promises to create cherished memories for the entire family. Sleeping Beauty awaits – join us and witness the magic unfold!

© Scoop Media

