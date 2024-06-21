Award-winning Play To Debut At BATS Theatre

Photo/Supplied

It’s disco time at Ngaio Primary!

Christopher wants a silent disco, where everyone can choose their own dream night of bangers. Julianne wants a classic disco where everyone comes together to jam to Who Let the Dogs Out.

Prepare for their emotional battle of ideals to sweep you away, in this nostalgic romp celebrating youth, sincerity, and Britney Spears!

Squash Co Arts Collective (One Night Band, Sandwich Artist, Long Ride Home, The Adults are Talking) present the debut season of Jack McGee’s 2023 Playwrights b425 Award winning play at BATS Theatre this July.

Girls and Boys at the School Silent Disco is a melodramatic battle between the ideals of community and individualism, told through the eyes of 9-year-olds. Served with a thick dollop of 2000’s nostalgia, b425 judges called the play “a rare work of originality” and “wholly unique and inventive”.

“we’re intoxicated… by stories of love and heartbreak, of lyrics we’re too young to comprehend, and feelings that somehow hit us all too hard.” - Julianne

The premiere production of this acclaimed play is produced and performed by some of Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s finest theatrical talent.

With Award-winning designer Jacob Banks leading the production design, and a cast including Anna Barker (The Importance of Being Earnest- Circa 2023, Celebrity Trevor Island, Long Ride Home), Sean Burnett Dugdale Martin (MILK, RATKING, Ruff As Gutz) and Daniel Nodder (Only Bones 1.10, Smilestuff, Paperjam)- Boys and Girls promises to be Wellington’s emerging theatre offering of the year.

Producer Austin Harrison said this is an “unbelievably exciting” project.

“When Jack sent me this script last year, I was flummoxed! It was the best thing I’d read in years. Then we started assembling a team and I cannot believe that everyone said yes!” said Harrison.

He continues “This is a dream script, a dream team and in my humble opinion probably the best showcase of Poneke’s emerging talent that you will see at BATS this year.”.

Boys and Girls at the School Silent Disco is on 9-13 July at BATS Theatre and is proudly supported by 45 Design and Wellington City Council.

