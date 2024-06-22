Papua New Guinea Overcome Samoa To Give Themselves A Chance Of Progression

Papua New Guinea gave themselves every chance of qualifying for the semi-finals at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 with a narrow victory over Samoa at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Kirk Corrie

Nothing less than three points would suffice for Warren Moon’s side, with the result in the later clash between Fiji and Tahiti deciding their fate.

Ryan Stewart made a number of changes to his Samoa side, who had already been eliminated, including bringing in goalkeeper Luke Taupau for this tournament debut.

It was the Samoans that started brightly, with the excellent Jarvis Vaai causing Papua New Guinea problems. The midfielder with an effort deflected wide in the early stages as they looked to end their campaign on a high.

Desperate for the win, Papua New Guinea slowly grew into the match, with Ati Kepo and Tommy Semmy to the fore in their attacking endeavours.

It was the latter who would provide the breakthrough. An excellent run and cut back from Jethro Yumange found Semmy on the penalty spot and he made no mistake in drilling a first-time effort past Taupau to make it 1-0.

More was required for Warren Moon’s team though, as they sought to eat into Tahiti’s superior goal difference.

A crucial second arrived in the early stages of the second period, thanks to a combination from the Kepo brother. Kolu releasing Ati with an excellent through ball and the forward made no mistake, tucking the ball under Taupau to double the lead.

Semmy went close to a second just after the hour mark when given plenty of time and space on the edge of the area but the powerful forward could only curl his effort over the bar.

Samoa came to life minutes later and after Niko Steinmetz found Luke Tolo-Kent, the full-back’s excellent cross was headed in from close range by Pharrell Trainor to halve the arrears.

Knowing that a single goal victory wasn’t likely to be enough in their bid to reach the final four, Papua New Guinea poured forward but were continually frustrated by a resolute and hard-working Samoan backline.

The victory takes Papua New Guinea level on points with Tahiti, who face Fiji in the day’s second match. For Warren Moon’s side to progress however, they will be keeping their fingers crossed for a big win from the co-hosts.

Samoa: 1 (Pharrell TRAINOR 67)

Papua New Guinea: 2 (Tommy SEMMY 28, Ati KEPO 47)

HT: 0-1

