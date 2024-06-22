A Cookbook For Good

The Karunai Illam Trust is proud to announce the upcoming release of "Suvai," a cookbook celebrating the flavours and traditions of the Karunai Illam kitchen. This special cookbook is part of a series of events commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Jean Watson, the founder of Karunai Illam, a home and school for children in need in Tamil Nadu, India.

Jean Watson, a Wellington novelist, made a decision in 1984 that has impacted the lives of thousands of children. In a small rural town in Nilakottai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, she is known as the woman who started the Karunai Illam – initially a small orphanage for children who come from families who are unable to financially support their children.

From a conversation with a man, which led to Jean deciding to help him start an orphanage, she unknowingly sowed the seeds that would have impacts on the lives of the most vulnerable, far beyond what she could have imagined at the time.

Over the years, the Karunai Illam has grown to reach the fruition of Jean’s dream- a productive piece of land where vegetables, fruit and flowers grow- on four acres of rural land, which Jean purchased in 1989 after selling her Wellington home in Aro valley.

Now, the Illam provides a home away from home for about 50 young girls and boys. They reside at the Illam during the term time and are fully supported with their schooling, residential and extracurricular activity costs met by the Karunai Illam Trust, which was set up to support Jean’s work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Suvai," meaning "taste" in Tamil, is a collection of recipes that have nourished and delighted the children of Karunai Illam for decades. These recipes, passed down through generations and adapted to local ingredients, represent the heart and soul of the Illam kitchen.

"This cookbook is a tribute to Jean Watson's legacy and the vibrant culinary heritage of Karunai Illam," explains Sankar Ramasamy, the Trust’s Chair.

"We hope that through 'Suvai,' people will discover the rich flavours of South Indian cuisine and the stories behind the dishes that have become beloved staples at the Illam."

In partnership with the DHAN (Development for Humane Action) Foundation, the Illam is a sustainable operation with local support and management, but funding is needed to ensure its longevity.

Completely run by volunteers, the Trust raises funds for the Ilam through fundraising and generous donors. The sale of the cookbook is one of the biggest fundraising projects organised for the year, other events included the screening of a documentary, an art show and an upcoming pre-loved clothing sale.

“The money we raise through donations and fundraising goes to the Illam for the children. We are proud of what has been achieved at the Illam over the past 40 years and recognise we have to look forward to ensure that Jean’s legacy lives on,” explains Sankar.

The cookbook will be on sale from 25 June and can be ordered through the Karunai Illam website.

For more information on the Illam, stories of the impact Jean’s work had, and the events planned this year, please visit https://www.karunai-illam.org/

© Scoop Media

