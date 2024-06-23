New Music From Emma Russack, Surprise EP From E4444e + Introducing Dom Sensitive

EMMA RUSSACK

ABOUT THE GIRL

Acclaimed folk-pop artist Emma Russack has shared a new single from her forthcoming album About the Girl, out Friday, August 23 via Dinosaur City Records. The title track is a beguiling synth-pop song about the allure of the indestructible. Emma was thinking about Todd Field’s Tar, but also the brilliant and puzzling people in her own life who are full of persuasive charm (Russack perfectly verbalises that eternal predicament we often find ourselves in with friends: “go out for one drink, stay out for more”). For the song, Russack had imagined a wave of strings, but ended up doing the parts herself, modulating her voice to replicate orchestral movements. The results are hypnotic and sly.

E4444E

SOFT SIGHING DUSK I NEVER SEE YOU

Prolific Awabakal/Newcastle multi-instrumentalist and producer e4444e – AKA Romy Church – surprises fans with eight new tracks, packaged under the title Soft Sighing Dusk I Never See You. Out today on Dinosaur City, Soft Sighing Dusk I Never See You is a collection of sonic vignettes recorded to four-track cassette by Church in autumn 2023. Immersive and experimental, the new body of work was largely developed on acoustic guitar, Church’s raw vocals weaving through fuzzy strums and sauntering synth melodies.

DOM SENSITIVE

R&D

Dom Sensitive (Wireheads, Dom & the Wizards) is launching his debut single ‘R&D’ at Thornbury Bowls on Saturday, July 6 with support from ZIPPER and special guests. It’s the lead track from his excellent new album Leather Trim, out Friday, September 27 via Dinosaur City. Dom Sensitive is a captivating, hyper-stylised and at times completely bizarre revolution from a prolific artist whose impressive back-catalogue of recorded material spans over a decade. An extravagant and highly spirited journey from start to finish, upcoming album Leather Trim is inspired by patchwork hip-hop production, autobiographical fiction and heart-on-ya-sleeve psychedelia. The album is laden with streams of sentimental sentences, loopy mechanical junk-yard rhythms, wacky samples, wayward pianos, abundant studio trickery and oceans of tape echo.

Tune into Musical Dose with Medson on WFMU's Rock'N'Soul Radio this Friday, June 21 between 7pm and 9pm ET (Saturday, June 22 between 9am and 11am AEST) to hear ‘R&D’ first.

