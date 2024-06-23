Entries Are Open For The 2024 PIC Insurance Brokers Coastal Classic

The New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club (NZMYC) is thrilled to announce that entries are now open for the 41st PIC Coastal Classic Yacht Race. With just under 5 months to go, preparations are underway for this iconic race from Auckland to Russell in the stunning Bay of Islands, scheduled for Labour Weekend (25 October 2024).

Getting ready for the PIC Coastal Classic is key to having a great race. As one of New Zealand's most famous yachting events, it calls for some good planning and preparation.

“While it may seem a long way off, this race will sneak up on you,” says Adrian Percival, Commodore of the NZ Multihull Yacht Club and organiser of the event. “It's vital to ensure both the boat and crew are organised before hand. Proper preparation not only maximises performance but also enhances safety, teamwork, and the overall race experience – allowing crews to focus on sailing their best race and making the most of this event.”

Competitors can now enter online. Yacht owners should note that a significant number of Cat 3 certificates are set to expire soon. Yachting New Zealand will be busy processing renewals, so it’s crucial to get paperwork sorted as soon aspossible.

For those attending the America’s Cup, schedules will be tight. Skippers should ensure they are race-ready and all preparations are completed in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of planning ahead,” says Adrian. “For those returning from the America’s Cup, you literally have only two days before jumping on your boat. We urge skippers/owners to ensure crew members attend the registration and briefing sessions, as these will cover crucial information on weather, tactics,and other essential details. And when we win, what better way to celebrate than by getting out on the water and diving into this exciting race!”

Get ready, get prepped, and join the 41st PIC Coastal Classic – an unforgettable race and a true testament to the spirit of yachting in New Zealand.

Stay up to date with the latest at www.coastalclassic.co.nz

