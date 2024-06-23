Karangahape Road Opens Street THIS Thursday For FREE Matariki Block Party!

Te Karanga a Hape, K’ Road’s popular Matariki celebration is back this Thursday 27 June, the eve of the 2024 public holiday. A special event road closure will be in place from Queen Street to Pitt Street – opening up the street for Tāmaki Makaurau’s biggest, free Matariki block party!

Situated in the heart of this pedestrianised block, the event’s Matariki mainstage will officially open at 5pm with a pōwhiri from Te Whare Karioi o Ngati Whatua, karakia and korero from kaumatua Tuwhakairiora Williams, and waiata from the Auckland Street Choir.

Hosted by Ngariki Muru, the mainstage will showcase a stellar line-up of local musicians, including multi-disciplinary performance and sound-based artist Samara Alofa; hard rock power trio Te Tokotoru featuring Arahi; Papakura’s garage-pop kings, The Situations; plus a special performance from Rangatuone ki Tamaki / Pan Moana Group, an ensemble of nine musicians combining taonga puoro with pūrākau connected to Hape.

The mainstage line-up also features a solid roster of local DJs, including Mr Big Stuff, Morning Steppa, Aunty EL and DJ/producer duo Carubiscuit performing back-2-back. Elsewhere, DJ Free Bird (Lucy & The Skylites), Rebel Soul Radio (Tito Tafa) and the legendary beat-maker known as the Submariner, will be curating a distinct and diverse soundscape along the street.

This year’s Te Karanga a Hape programme features impactful contributions from local visual artists. A large-scale, illuminated KARANGAHAPE sign by Kalee Jackson and Angus Muir will be permanently installed atop the Lim Chhour building. Titled Matariki Manako Nui, a series of artworks by Kairau Bradley, Haser, Louise Davis and Kirk Lafferty, will be viewable at eight different venues along the strip.

There are heaps of fun activities for nga tamariki to enjoy throughout the afternoon, starting with a whanau-friendly Drag Storytime on the iconic rainbow crossing at 4pm, starring Aotearoa drag royalty Anita Wigl’it. At Kidtropolis on Cross Street, children can learn about Matariki by following the stars in a special Star Walk for Kids (Whetū haere ma nga Tamariki).

After dark, the whole length of Karangahape Road will come to life, with music pouring from multiple stages, massive Matariki markets, special late-night showings at local art galleries, illuminated window displays in the street’s fashion houses, spoken word and open mic, champion roller skaters and skateboarders, drag queen pedestrian crossing safety patrols, super-diverse after-parties, and much more!

Supported by Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, Cross Street Music Festival and Link Alliance, the Karangahape Road Business Association has worked with a crew of local creatives to curate a fulsome and fabulous evening of live puoro (music), ngā toi Māori (Māori arts and crafts), whakaaturanga tiriti (street performance), kakahu (fashion), kai (food and drink), mākete (markets), kuīni whakarākei (drag queens) and self-guided hikoi (walks).

This year’s event theme is Matariki Tiro Whakamua (Looking to the Future), which celebrates the staunchly progressive spirit of Karangahape Road, a thoroughfare of free-thinkers and a hotbed for innovation and new growth. We give thanks for the many cultures, communities and characters that make this place special, and together, we look forward to the promise of the year ahead!

In addition to the big street party, a dedicated Matariki Community Hub located at 312 Karangahape Road has been kau-designed by Whakamanatia with various artists and organisations who share a connection with our unique road. Offering boil ups, waiata, artist talks, and a self-guided Matariki hikoi created using Pickpath, this pop-up space is now open four days a week until Saturday 13 July.

To view the full programme of events, artists and activities, visit: www.karangahaperoad.com/te-karanga-a-hape-2024

