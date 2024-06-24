Trailer And First Look Image Launch, Opening In New Zealand Cinemas October 3, 2024

Photo/Supplied

RUNT, based on popular children’s author Craig Silvey's best-selling novel is a delightful family film that blends heartfelt moments with humour.

The story revolves around eleven-year-old Annie Shearer and her best friend, Runt, an adopted stray dog.

The live action feature is adapted for the screen by its Australian author Craig Silvey. Directed by multi award winning Director John Sheedy (H is for Happiness) and produced by See Pictures’ Jamie Hilton, Runt brings together familiar to New Zealand audiences cast including Jai Courtney (Divergent Series), comedian Celeste Barber, Deborah Mailman (Paper Planes), Matt Day and Jack Thompson. Leading the picture are two new stars… nine-year-old Lily LaTorre who plays the story’s hero Annie Shearer, and rescue dog Squid in the title role of Runt (pictured).

Said Craig Silvey, “I am so proud of this beautiful, uplifting film. Our stellar cast and talented team have perfectly captured the heart and humour of the book, and I can’t wait to share RUNT with audiences of all ages.”

The novel "RUNT" was released in 2022 and has achieved significant acclaim, winning several major literary awards, including Children’s Book Council Book of the Year for Young Readers Australia and the overall Book of the Year at the Australian Indie Book Awards. The success of the book across Australasia underscores its broad appeal and the resonance of its themes with readers.

