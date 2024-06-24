Michael Venus Wins At Queens For 24th Title Of Career

Michael Venus and Neal Skupski are champions of the ATP 500 Queen’s tournament in West London.

In the final on Sunday, they defeated Karen Khachanov from Russia and America’s Taylor Fritz 4-6 7-6(5) 10-8, for what is Venus’s first title since winning the ATP 250 Doha tournament with Jamie Murray in February.

It is the 24th title of Venus’s career and first at ATP 500 level or above since he and Tim Puetz won the Halle Open in Germany two years ago.

Against the two singles specialists, Venus and Skupski stood up in the big moments of the match, which lasted for 77 minutes.

After being broken in the first set, Venus and Skupski served outstandingly well for the remainder of the match, with both players able to hold serve.

In that third set super tiebreak it came down to a crucial double fault by Fritz when serving at 3-4 and it was a lead Venus and Skupski were able to keep hold of.

"It has been very special," Skupski said.

"First time winning at Queen's, first title with Mike. We went to University together and we go back a long way.

“We have never been able to play on Tour much together, so this was nice to play with him.”

Venus and Skupski are scheduled to play at the Eastbourne ATP 250 tournament this week, where they are the No 4 seeds.

In the first round they have been drawn against the Brazilian duo of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

They will also play together at Wimbledon, which begins on July 1. Last year Skupski won the doubles title at the grass-court grand slam with Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands.

Skupski said the week at Queen’s had been good preparation for Wimbledon.

“It hasn’t been a great year for me so far, I’ve been chopping and changing partners,” he said.

“It’s nice to get some confidence on grass and play in front of all of these guys and girls.

“It’s been an amazing atmosphere all week, it’s great to play in front of so many people.

“The doubles doesn’t get that very often. Hopefully, we can carry on the form at Eastbourne next week.”

Meanwhile, Jack Loutit lost in the final of the World Tennis Tour tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Loutit was appearing in his first final at this level, making it a milestone tournament for him, but against the No 3 seed Tiago Pereira he went down 6-2 6-0.

