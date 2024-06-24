9 Workshops. 7 Awesome Tutors. 1 Inspiring Day: Writefest 2024

WRITEFEST is back!

This one-day LIVE writing event offers a stunning opportunity for established and aspiring writers to learn from some of NZ’s most successful writers, on Sunday 21 July at Toi Tu Studio One.

Curated by award-winning writer Kathryn Burnett (Nicola Cheeseman is Back), this craft-focused day offers a range of workshops from a stellar lineup of tutors – including multi-award-winning Crime writer Michael Bennett, celebrated children’s and lifestyle author Janice Marriott, four-time Bram Stoker Award winner Lee Murray and renowned novelist & poet Anne Kennedy to name but a few.

Want to get cracking on that crime novel? Wondering how to avoid cringy sex scenes? Aching to start that memoir you’ve been talking about forever? Or maybe you just want some guidance on how to start your self-publishing journey? Then Writefest 2024 has something for you.

This jam-packed day is designed so participants can choose their own adventure. An ALL DAY PASS offers access to all workshops or participants can pick ‘n’ mix individual workshops that appeal. The programme offers a wide range of workshops from crime writing to plotting or writing comedy to beating writer’s block, self-publishing and more!

Organisers Kathryn Burnett & Jonathan Zsofi of Beginner's Guide Writing Workshops say they put together a schedule to appeal to both newer writers looking to dip their toes into the world of creative writing as well as more experienced writers wanting to upskill.

Burnett is also teaching two workshops herself – “Make ‘em Laugh” which offers tips and tricks for writing funny even if you don’t write comedy: and “Beat The Block” – for those who are creatively blocked.

Burnett says the inspiration for WRITEFEST came from her time spent at the Wanaka Autumn Art School in April of 2021, where she was one of their selected guest tutors.

“It was so stimulating hanging out with a bunch of other creative tutors who were all experts in different fields - participants loved it and it struck me that something similar specifically for writers would be fantastic, inspiring and fun.” Adds Kathryn.

In addition to the range of upskilling opportunities, a big part of the day is a chance to connect with other writers and observe the time-honoured tradition of drinking lots of coffee.

