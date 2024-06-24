Black Foils Win In New York

SUNDAY 23 JUNE 2024 (EDT) NEW YORK CITY | The Black Foils have taken the big prize in the Big Apple with a win at Mubadala Sail Grand Prix New York to claim their 5th event victory of Season 4.

It means they further extend their lead in the overall standings and gives them sought after momentum with just three weeks until San Francisco where the Season 4 champion will be crowned.

Driver Peter Burling confirms the team are delighted to take another event win at this stage in the season; “We're not just going to the final to be there, we want to go there to win it. This weekend was our last chance to compete in a final and we're going to carry that momentum to San Fran.”

In today’s racing the Black Foils executed a solid start in the opener and chose clear air around the race track to secure a 4th. The Kiwis then went two better in fleet race four, racing toe to toe with Australia well clear of the pack finishing 2nd to easily secure a place in the top three event final alongside Canada and Great Britain.

In the final podium race it was three-wide at the startline and a drag race to the first turn but having pin end advantage paid off for the Black Foils. They held the cards at mark one turning first and rolling out a masterclass final race from there to claim the event win in front of a stacked stadium on Governors Island in iconic New York.

Breeze on the Hudson was more consistent than on day one with all ten F50s foiling under the shadow of the Statue of Liberty but ferry turbulence and current kept things interesting. Asked about their key to success Burling said; “We got off the line well three times. From there it was just about sailing clean races, and we didn't have any big issues. To say that our best race was last and won by such a margin is something we're really proud of as a group.”

EVENT RESULTS - MUBADALA NEW YORK SAIL GRAND PRIX

Strategist Liv Mackay backs up Burling’s sentiment; “We've always talked about building momentum going into San Fran and this feels like a really positive tick for us in the right direction. We really feel like we're coming together strongly as a team.”

The Black Foils are now in a commanding position with a 15-point margin on Australia making them appear secured of a spot in the Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco on 14 July in just three weeks time.

The Season Grand Final race is a winner-takes-all shoot-out race featuring only the boats placed top three on the season leaderboard and five fleet races precede that Grand Final in San Francisco.

Australia managed to regain second overall by out performing Spain here in New York, and it's those two teams that are best placed to be on the startline in the Grand Final alongside the Black Foils.

The most exciting racing on water is back in just three weeks time for the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in the iconic city of San Francisco. The finale event where the Season 4 champions will be crowned runs across 13-14 July 2024 with the US $2 million winner-takes-all Grand Final set for 14 July.

