Pasifika Futures Commences Nationwide Roadshow To Empower Pacific Families Throughout Aotearoa

Monday, 24 June 2024, 11:57 am
Press Release: Pasifika Futures Limited

Pasifika Futures Limited (PFL), the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for Pacific families, will launch its nationwide roadshow today, starting in the South Island. The primary goal of this initiative is to hear families’ voices, what is important to them and supporting their journey to prosperity.

The previous roadshow in July 2020 provided significant insights which led to the establishment of five key domains:

  • Succeeding in Education: Lifelong Learning
  • Healthy Lives: Living Longer, Living Better
  • Economic Independence and Resilience
  • Leading and Caring for Families, Communities and Country
  • Resilient and Responsive Communities

Chair of PFL,Dr KikiMaoateONZM FRACS,expresses his excitement.

“It's been two years since our last PFL roadshow, so we are eager to reconnect with families and communities across Aotearoa.

"It is a privilege to engage with families, individuals, and partnerorganisations, placing families at the heart of our efforts and care."

PFL CEO, Debbie Sorensen, sees the roadshow as an opportunity to empower Pacific communities and families.

"As the sole Pacific Commissioning Agency, we will continue empowering Pacific families to help improve their future outcomes.

"These roadshows provide a valuable platform to identify ways we can better support Pacific families throughout New Zealand. We extend our gratitude to the families and communities who open their homes and lives to us, trusting us to walk alongside them on their journeys."

The team's first stop will be in Invercargill. Keep updated with our roadshow by following us on Instagram @pasifikafutures or on Facebook @ Pasifika Futures.

