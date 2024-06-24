Julia Ratcliffe Elected To Commonwealth Games Federation Athletes’ Advisory Commission

Olympian and three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe has been elected to the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Athletes’ Advisory Commission (AAC).

Ratcliffe has been officially named as the Oceania representative following elections in May, where Commonwealth Games Association Athletes’ Commissions voted for their regional representatives.

The AAC works to engage and represent the views and interests of athletes in the Commonwealth Games movement. It provides advice to the CGF Executive Board on all athlete matters, in order to achieve and deliver athlete-centred and Sport-focused Games, providing the best possible sporting experience for all participating athletes of the Commonwealth Games.

"I'm really passionate about keeping the athlete at the centre of sporting organisations,” said Ratcliffe.

“Athletes are the conduit through which sport inspires others, so making sure their experiences in Commonwealth sport keeps them coming back for more is paramount.

“I'm excited to get stuck in with my fellow athletes on the AAC to ensure the athlete voice continues to be heard at the organisational level."

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol says Ratcliffe will be a great representative and will champion the athlete and New Zealand in the role.

“We’re delighted to have Julia representing athletes and New Zealand within Commonwealth sport,” said Nicol.

“Julia is an outstanding athlete and a passionate advocate for athletes and we wish her all the best in this exciting role.”

The position will also see Ratcliffe automatically appointed to the NZOC Athletes’ Commission (NZOC AC). The NZOC AC has nine members and is Chaired by Sarah Cowley Ross, with Richie Patterson set to take over as Chair post the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ratcliffe joins other international representatives Sarah Walker (IOC AC) and Kayla Sharland (ONOC AC) on the NZOC AC.

The NZOC also acknowledges Alison Shanks who has been the AAC (formerly the CGF Athletes Advisory Group) Oceania representative since 2018 and has now finished her term. Shanks will also finish her term on the NZOC AC in September 2024, following 10-years on the AC.

“Ali has been a fantastic athlete advocate and we can't thank her enough for a decade of service," said NZOC AC Chair Sarah Cowley Ross.

"She has played a pivotal role as the CGF AAC has established itself and she's been a real powerhouse in their movement. We wish her all the best and know she'll remain connected to both the NZOC and the CGF."



Oceania Representative: Julia Ratcliffe - New Zealand (Athletics)

Julia Ratcliffe has been involved in athletics for over 20 years, retiring from competition in 2023. She represented New Zealand at the 2014 (silver), 2018 (gold), and 2022 (silver) Commonwealth and the 2020 Olympic Games.

Ratcliffe currently serves on the Board of Athletics Auckland and the Athletics New Zealand Athlete’s Commission.

Ratcliffe is a passionate advocate of the Oceania region and is honoured to have the opportunity to connect with them further and represent them on the AAC.

