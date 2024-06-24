ANZIIF Announce Inspiring Leadership And Emerging Talent Winners

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Allianz Donna Walker Awards.

The awards recognise individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of insurance professionalism, and the promotion of diversity and inclusion throughout the industry.

ANZIIF received a record number of submissions for this year’ awards and thank everyone who submitted.

Your talent and dedication to the insurance industry are inspiring, and we wish you the best with your future career endeavours.

2024 Allianz Donna Walker Awards Winners:

Emerging Talent

Aidan Fitzgerald

Head of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering at Sedgwick

Inspiring Leadership

Sinead White

Manager of People, Customer & Communications at IAG

Words From the Winners:

Sinead White:

Reflecting on her achievement, Sinead explained the importance of the award to her, stating, “Winning this award underscores the value of embracing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, a critical factor in staying innovative and relevant. By embracing diversity, we ensure that our products, services, and interactions authentically resonate with the people we serve, leading to stronger relationships and better outcomes for all”.

Sinead reflected on the influence of Donna walker. “The outpouring of stories and fond memories from IAG colleagues over recent weeks underscores the impact that Donna has had. This award, honouring her commitment, becomes extra special—a testament to the lasting influence of Donna’s leadership.”

Aidan Fitzgerald:

Aidan watched the event online with his colleagues. He stated, “I am delighted to have won this award and I would like to thank my mentors and colleagues for all their time and effort spent training me up and encouraging me to continually strive to develop in a personal and professional capacity.”

Aidan reflected on the importance of the award, stating “It incentivises people to strive to excel in their field. I believe that personal and professional development is essential for job satisfaction, and ultimately leads to a much more rewarding career.”

